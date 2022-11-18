Lirik Lagu Closure - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Closure - Maroon 5

You come over to tell that it's over

Say you want to do this face to face

Bottle opens, we pour out our emotions

Knew that if you came here you would stay

If you want closure

Come on and close that door

I know, I know, I know

What you really came for

If you want closure

Come on and close that door

I know, I know, I know

What you really came for

I know what you want, baby

What you really came for

Closure

I know what you want, baby

Know what you came here for

Closure

How did we end up in this situation?

Guess it went exactly as you planned

I always give in to your manipulation

I tried to resist but I just can't

If you want closure

Come on and close that door

I know, I know, I know

What you really came for

If you want closure

Come on and close that door

I know, I know, I know

What you really came for

I know what you want, baby

Know what you came for

Closure

I know what you want, baby

Know what you came here for

Closure

Ooh ooh yeah

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Oh, as soon as we make love

It's gonna break your heart again

'Cause we both know when we wake up

That we'll go back to war again, yeah

If you want closure

Come on and close that door

I know, I know, I know

What you really came for

If you want closure

Come on and close that door

I know, I know, I know

What you really came for

I know what you want, baby

Know what you want, baby

Closure

I know what you want, baby

Know what you came here for

Closure

Credit

Artis : Maroon 5

Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / Ammar Malik / Jacob Kasher Hindlin / John Ryan / Phil Shaouy

Album : Red Pill Blues

Rilis : 2017

Genre : R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop