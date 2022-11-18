Lirik Lagu Closure - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

You come over to tell that it's over
Say you want to do this face to face
Bottle opens, we pour out our emotions
Knew that if you came here you would stay
If you want closure
Come on and close that door
I know, I know, I know
What you really came for
If you want closure
Come on and close that door
I know, I know, I know
What you really came for
I know what you want, baby
What you really came for
Closure
I know what you want, baby
Know what you came here for
Closure
How did we end up in this situation?
Guess it went exactly as you planned
I always give in to your manipulation
I tried to resist but I just can't
If you want closure
Come on and close that door
I know, I know, I know
What you really came for
If you want closure
Come on and close that door
I know, I know, I know
What you really came for
I know what you want, baby
Know what you came for
Closure
I know what you want, baby
Know what you came here for
Closure
Ooh ooh yeah
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Oh, as soon as we make love
It's gonna break your heart again
'Cause we both know when we wake up
That we'll go back to war again, yeah
If you want closure
Come on and close that door
I know, I know, I know
What you really came for
If you want closure
Come on and close that door
I know, I know, I know
What you really came for
I know what you want, baby
Know what you want, baby
Closure
I know what you want, baby
Know what you came here for
Closure
Credit
Artis : Maroon 5
Penulis Lagu : Adam Levine / Ammar Malik / Jacob Kasher Hindlin / John Ryan / Phil Shaouy
Album : Red Pill Blues
Rilis : 2017
Genre : R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop
