Lirik Lagu All I Want - The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Want - The Panturas

All I want is to come home to you

And I know that deep inside you want me too

But your city mind disgusts me enough

Will you ever be done with yourself?

I wish I'll end up with you

But have I ever been in the league of your own dreams?

All I want is to come home to you

But since you do things for you while I do things for us

Still wanna get your torso tattooed

Though my mama won't like it

I wish I'll end up with you

But I don't think I'm left enough for you

Let's get out from your city

And start a new life with me

At a seaside or on a hill

Where we can share our dreams together

I wish I'll end up with you (I wish I'll end up with you)

But not just to decorate your future room

Let's get out from your city

And start a new life with me

At a seaside or on a hill

Where maybe we can raise our children

Let's get out from your city

The people are justified to be sick

Let's find a place for us

Where what matter's what we'll eat tomorrow

Where we can live our lives with less pretension

Where I will never have to sound selfish anymore

Credit

Album: Ombak Banyu Asmara

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis lagu: Abyan Zaki Nabilio/Surya Fikri Asshidiq/Bagus Patria A/Rizal Taufikkurrohman

Fakta di Balik Lagu All I Want - The Panturas

The Panturas merupakan sebuah band berasal dari Kota Bandung yang dibentuk pada 2015.

Band dengan aliran Surf Rock ini beranggotakan 4 orang laki-laki yakni Abyan Nabilio, Surya Fikri, Bagus Patria, dan Rizal Taufik.

Nama The Panturas sendiri identik dengan pantai utara, serta merupakan plesetan dari nama band asal Amerika yakni The Ventures.

Diketahui, terbentuknya band The Panturas ini berawal dari keisengan mereka saat manggung di kampus mereka yakni Universitas Padjadjaran.