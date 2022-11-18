Lirik Lagu All I Want - The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All I Want - The Panturas
All I want is to come home to you
And I know that deep inside you want me too
But your city mind disgusts me enough
Will you ever be done with yourself?
I wish I'll end up with you
But have I ever been in the league of your own dreams?
All I want is to come home to you
But since you do things for you while I do things for us
Still wanna get your torso tattooed
Though my mama won't like it
I wish I'll end up with you
But I don't think I'm left enough for you
Let's get out from your city
And start a new life with me
At a seaside or on a hill
Where we can share our dreams together
I wish I'll end up with you (I wish I'll end up with you)
But not just to decorate your future room
Let's get out from your city
And start a new life with me
At a seaside or on a hill
Where maybe we can raise our children
Let's get out from your city
The people are justified to be sick
Let's find a place for us
Where what matter's what we'll eat tomorrow
Where we can live our lives with less pretension
Where I will never have to sound selfish anymore
Credit
Album: Ombak Banyu Asmara
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis lagu: Abyan Zaki Nabilio/Surya Fikri Asshidiq/Bagus Patria A/Rizal Taufikkurrohman
Fakta di Balik Lagu All I Want - The Panturas
The Panturas merupakan sebuah band berasal dari Kota Bandung yang dibentuk pada 2015.
Band dengan aliran Surf Rock ini beranggotakan 4 orang laki-laki yakni Abyan Nabilio, Surya Fikri, Bagus Patria, dan Rizal Taufik.
Nama The Panturas sendiri identik dengan pantai utara, serta merupakan plesetan dari nama band asal Amerika yakni The Ventures.
Diketahui, terbentuknya band The Panturas ini berawal dari keisengan mereka saat manggung di kampus mereka yakni Universitas Padjadjaran.
Artikel Pilihan