Lirik lagu Queen of The South - The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Queen of The South - The Panturas
I was going out then
To the south of the sea
With the green tee that they told me not to wear
It didn't make sense
How am I supposed to believe
I lit my cig then
On the side of the sea with the green tee
That was supposed to make me cursed
It was nonsense
That was what I still believed
Then the wave came
It took me to your realm
I felt your magic in my vein
Though I doubted you before
I worship you now
308 I know your room
Now I know where to go
To see your good look
I'm addicted now
Yes I'm addicted to your magic
'Cause every time you do it
I feel half dead though I'm alive
Well those sensations
It feels better than the drugs
Oh my lady, I will do what you want
'Cause yeah you have me, both my body and my soul
Now I'm your puppet, yes your wish is my command
Oh please my queen
Take me to your realm
I feel your magic in my vein
Though I doubted you before
I worship you now
308 I know your room
Now I know where to go
To see your good look
I'm addicted now
Take me to your realm
I feel your magic in my vein
Though I doubted you before
I worship you now
308 I know your room
Now I know where to go
To see your good look
I'm addicted now
Take me to your realm
I feel your magic in my vein
Though I doubted you before
I worship you now
308 I know your room
Now I know where to go
To see your good look
I'm addicted now
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Mabuk Laut
Penulis lagu: Josh Edmondson/Charity Daw/Chance Alexander Peña
Genre: Surf rock, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Queen of The South - The Panturas
The Panturas merupakan sebuah band berasal dari Kota Bandung yang dibentuk pada tahun 2015.
Band dengan aliran Surf Rock ini beranggotakan 4 orang laki-laki yakni Abyan Nabilio, Surya Fikri, Bagus Patria, dan Rizal Taufik.
Nama The Panturas sendiri identik dengan pantai utara, serta merupakan plesetan dari nama band asal Amerika yakni The Ventures.
Terbentuknya band The Panturas ini berawal dari keisengan mereka saat manggung di kampus mereka yakni Universitas Padjadjaran.
Queen of The South merupakan lagu dari The Panturas yang dirilis pada 26 November 2018 pada album bertajuk Mabuk Laut.
