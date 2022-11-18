Lirik lagu Queen of The South - The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Queen of The South - The Panturas

I was going out then

To the south of the sea

With the green tee that they told me not to wear

It didn't make sense

How am I supposed to believe

I lit my cig then

On the side of the sea with the green tee

That was supposed to make me cursed

It was nonsense

That was what I still believed

Then the wave came

It took me to your realm

I felt your magic in my vein

Though I doubted you before

I worship you now

308 I know your room

Now I know where to go

To see your good look

I'm addicted now

Yes I'm addicted to your magic

'Cause every time you do it

I feel half dead though I'm alive

Well those sensations

It feels better than the drugs

Oh my lady, I will do what you want

'Cause yeah you have me, both my body and my soul

Now I'm your puppet, yes your wish is my command

Oh please my queen

Take me to your realm

I feel your magic in my vein

Though I doubted you before

I worship you now

308 I know your room

Now I know where to go

To see your good look

I'm addicted now

Take me to your realm

I feel your magic in my vein

Though I doubted you before

I worship you now

308 I know your room

Now I know where to go

To see your good look

I'm addicted now

Take me to your realm

I feel your magic in my vein

Though I doubted you before

I worship you now

308 I know your room

Now I know where to go

To see your good look

I'm addicted now

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Mabuk Laut

Penulis lagu: Josh Edmondson/Charity Daw/Chance Alexander Peña

Genre: Surf rock, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Queen of The South - The Panturas

The Panturas merupakan sebuah band berasal dari Kota Bandung yang dibentuk pada tahun 2015.

Band dengan aliran Surf Rock ini beranggotakan 4 orang laki-laki yakni Abyan Nabilio, Surya Fikri, Bagus Patria, dan Rizal Taufik.

Nama The Panturas sendiri identik dengan pantai utara, serta merupakan plesetan dari nama band asal Amerika yakni The Ventures.

Terbentuknya band The Panturas ini berawal dari keisengan mereka saat manggung di kampus mereka yakni Universitas Padjadjaran.

Queen of The South merupakan lagu dari The Panturas yang dirilis pada 26 November 2018 pada album bertajuk Mabuk Laut.