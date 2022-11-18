Lirik Lagu Scatterbrain - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scatterbrain - The Xcerts

Well the scatterbrain...

Well the scatterbrain...

Will I fail the in again

Lost the heart you're my dearest friend

I hope she's sleeping well tonight

Everybody is running

She'll say I was murdered

Well the scatterbrain...

Well the scatterbrain...

Everybody is running (Scared)

Trust me yeah I'm sorry

Where did I hear voices cry

You are losing your mind

I swear I'm coming up

Well the scatterbrain...

Everybody is running

Scared

Credit

Title: Scatterbrain

Artist: The Xcerts

Album: Scatterbrain

Dirilis: 2012

Fakta di Baliknya