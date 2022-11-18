Lirik Lagu Make It Through - Paul Partohap dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Make It Through - Paul Partohap

Every moment with you

Oh there's nothing

I want to undo

It was always you

I was so lost

But I'm glad I found you

I know love doesn't always come easy for you

But it's worth the fight if it's with you

Baby why don't you hold me tight

'Cause you know that it's right

You are my light

In this darkness you're a sight

Why don't you pull me in closer

'Cause with you I know it's better

Don't let me go

I want you to know that we'll make it through

We'll make it through

We'll make it through

You and me

Baby, we'll make it through

Darling, we'll make it through

Every seconds with you

Oh there's nothing

I want to undo

Always be there for you

Good or bad

Know that I'm beside you

I know love doesn't always come easy for you

But it's worth the fight if it's with you

Baby why don't you hold me tight

'Cause you know that it's right

You are my light

In this darkness you're a sight

Why don't you pull me in closer

'Cause with you I know it's better

Don't let me go

I want you to know that we'll make it through

We'll make it through

We'll make it through

You and me

Baby, we'll make it through

Darling, we'll make it through

Credit

Album: LOVER's PLAYBOOK

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lagu: Paulus Andreas Partohap

Fakta di Balik Lagu Make It Through - Paul Partohap

Paulus Andreas Partohap Silalahi lahir pada 30 April 1993 atau yang biasa dikenal Paul Partohap merupakan seorang penyanyi dan dokter berkebangsaan Indonesia.

Paul mengawali karirnya dengan merilis single debut yang berjudul Seandainya dengan nama Paul & Gita dirilis pada 2017.

Ia kemudian merilis single debut solo Maxi Single secara independen yang berjudul Elevate dan Untuk Gita dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Paul merilis album pertamanya yang berjudul Vorfreude dirilis pada 4 Maret 2022 dengan single utamanya yang berjudul PDKT.