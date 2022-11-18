Lirik Lagu Make It Through - Paul Partohap dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Make It Through - Paul Partohap
Every moment with you
Oh there's nothing
I want to undo
It was always you
I was so lost
But I'm glad I found you
I know love doesn't always come easy for you
But it's worth the fight if it's with you
Baby why don't you hold me tight
'Cause you know that it's right
You are my light
In this darkness you're a sight
Why don't you pull me in closer
'Cause with you I know it's better
Don't let me go
I want you to know that we'll make it through
We'll make it through
We'll make it through
You and me
Baby, we'll make it through
Darling, we'll make it through
Every seconds with you
Oh there's nothing
I want to undo
Always be there for you
Good or bad
Know that I'm beside you
I know love doesn't always come easy for you
But it's worth the fight if it's with you
Baby why don't you hold me tight
'Cause you know that it's right
You are my light
In this darkness you're a sight
Why don't you pull me in closer
'Cause with you I know it's better
Don't let me go
I want you to know that we'll make it through
We'll make it through
We'll make it through
You and me
Baby, we'll make it through
Darling, we'll make it through
Credit
Album: LOVER's PLAYBOOK
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lagu: Paulus Andreas Partohap
Fakta di Balik Lagu Make It Through - Paul Partohap
Paulus Andreas Partohap Silalahi lahir pada 30 April 1993 atau yang biasa dikenal Paul Partohap merupakan seorang penyanyi dan dokter berkebangsaan Indonesia.
Paul mengawali karirnya dengan merilis single debut yang berjudul Seandainya dengan nama Paul & Gita dirilis pada 2017.
Ia kemudian merilis single debut solo Maxi Single secara independen yang berjudul Elevate dan Untuk Gita dirilis pada tahun 2018.
Paul merilis album pertamanya yang berjudul Vorfreude dirilis pada 4 Maret 2022 dengan single utamanya yang berjudul PDKT.
