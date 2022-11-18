Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world,
Don't blame yourself now
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world,
Don't blame yourself
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Thank you, I'll say goodbye now
Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself
And if its true,
I will surround you and give life to a world
That's our own
Credit
Penulis lagu: Porter Robinson
Dirilis: 2014
Album: Worlds
Genre: Dance/Elektronik, Dansa/Elektronik
Label: Astralwerks
Fakta di Balik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson
Porter Weston Robinson adalah seorang produser musik elektronik dan DJ asal Chapel Hill, Carolina Utara.
Robinson telah mencetak berbagai single nomor satu di seluruh genre elektronik yang berbeda.
Album debutnya, Worlds, dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2014. Pada 20 Maret 2015, dia memenangkan MTVu Artist of the Year.
Goodbye to a world adalah lagu milik Porter Robinson, yang viral di media sosial karena sering dijadikan backsound dalam cuplikan video menyedihkan, perpisahan dan lain sebagainya di aplikasi video TikTok.
