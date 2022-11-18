Lirik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world,

Don't blame yourself now

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Though its the end of the world,

Don't blame yourself

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye soon

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself now

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Thank you, I'll say goodbye now

Though its the end of the world, don't blame yourself

And if its true,

I will surround you and give life to a world

That's our own

Credit

Penulis lagu: Porter Robinson

Dirilis: 2014

Album: Worlds

Genre: Dance/Elektronik, Dansa/Elektronik

Label: Astralwerks

Fakta di Balik Lagu Goodbye to a World - Porter Robinson

Porter Weston Robinson adalah seorang produser musik elektronik dan DJ asal Chapel Hill, Carolina Utara.

Robinson telah mencetak berbagai single nomor satu di seluruh genre elektronik yang berbeda.

Album debutnya, Worlds, dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2014. Pada 20 Maret 2015, dia memenangkan MTVu Artist of the Year.

Goodbye to a world adalah lagu milik Porter Robinson, yang viral di media sosial karena sering dijadikan backsound dalam cuplikan video menyedihkan, perpisahan dan lain sebagainya di aplikasi video TikTok.