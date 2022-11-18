Lirik Everything Goes On - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Everything Goes On - Porter Robinson

Don't try to make yourself remember, darling

Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told

So let's pretend a little longer

'Cause when we're gone

Everything goes on

Well, you were staring at the window

And I said, "I wanna take you to the sea"

And when I'm better, we'll do everything

I gotta stop making promises I can't keep

But if I was gone tomorrow, won't the waves crash on?

Is it selfish that I'm happy as we pass the setting sun?

Someday I'll be overcast, but you won't have to cry

'Cause we'll do the grieving while I'm by your side

I said

Don't try to make yourself remember, darling

Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told

So let's pretend a little longer

'Cause when we're gone

Everything goes on

And I'm so scared of getting used to this

All the vines that keep you tethered in your room

Someday both of us are leaving here

But for now, I'll just bring to the sea to you, ooh

When you meet me in the daylight like we did before

Then I felt you on my shoulder, and you weren't suffering anymore

You said, "I'm sorry that you worry, but don't apologize"

I told you to forget me, but you stayed by my side

When I said

Don't try to make yourself remember, darling

Don't look for me, I'm just a story you've been told

So let's pretend a little longer

And when we're gone, ah

Everything goes on

Credit

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Fredrik Johansson / Porter Robinson / Sebastien Najand / Hige Driver / Michael James Pitman / Jason Nicholas Walsh / Alexander Miller Temple / Brendon Williams / Kyle Casey Hicks / Richard Fraser Thomson

Album: Everything Goes On

Label: Astralwerks

Fakta di Balik Lagu Everything Goes On - Porter Robinson

Lagu Everything Goes On menjadi lagu tema acara perusahaan pengembang dan penerbit game Riot Games, Star Guardian terbaru di game “League of Legends”, “League of Legends: Wild Rift”, dan “Legends of Runeterra."

Porter menulis, memproduseri, dan bernyanyi di lagu tersebut dengan vokal khas Porter yang penuh emosi dan lirik-lirik penuh harapan yang memberikan nuansa penuh rindu dan makna dalam kepada semua hal yang para pemain akan rasakan dan lihat selama 10 pekan ke depan.

Lagu ini sendiri menceritakan tentang dua Star Guardian yang berdamai dengan rasa kehilangan mereka dan akhirnya menemukan semangat untuk terus maju bersama teman-teman seperjuangan mereka yang baru.

Selain itu, pada lagu Everything Goes On juga turut menghadirkan orkestra live, ikut terlibat dalam sejumlah sesi studio, dan menjadi kontributor kreatif yang serba hands-on dalam tiap elemen di kerjasama unik ini.

Porter memiliki andil yang sangat penting dalam penyajian nuansa dan emosi, dan memberikan pengalaman baru kepada para pemain dan pecinta musik yang mengedepankan identitas diri mereka di dunia Star Guardian. (Tazkia Falah Rahmani)***