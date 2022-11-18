Lirik Lagu Don't Let It Break Your Heart - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Let It Break Your Heart - Coldplay

And if I lost the map

If I lost it all

Or fell into the trap

Then she'd call

'When you're tired of racing

And you find you never left the start

Come on baby

Don't let it break your heart'

Though heavily we bled

Still on we crawl

Try to catch a cannonball

And a slowly burning tide, oh

Through my veins is flowing

From my shipwreck I heard her call

She said 'When you're tired of aiming your arrows

Still you never hit the mark, oh

Even in your rains and shadows

Still we're never going to part

Come on baby

Don't let it break your heart, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Don't let it break your heart, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Don't let it break your heart

Don't let it break your heart

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Mylo Xyloto

Dirilis: 2011

Pencipta lagu:

Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion

Genre: Pop rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Don't Let It Break Your Heart

Don't Let It Break Your Heart merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kelima mereka, Mylo Xyloto. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketiga belas dan kedua dari belakang dalam album tersebut.

Mylo Xyloto adalah album yang menurut vokalis Chris Martin berkisah tentang cinta dengan akhir yang bahagia. Dalam lagu epik yang menggetarkan hati ini, semuanya hal diwujudkan menjadi yang terbaik.

Seperti tertuang dalam wawancaranya bersama Music Week.