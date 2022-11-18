Lirik Lagu Don't Let It Break Your Heart - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Let It Break Your Heart - Coldplay
And if I lost the map
If I lost it all
Or fell into the trap
Then she'd call
'When you're tired of racing
And you find you never left the start
Come on baby
Don't let it break your heart'
Though heavily we bled
Still on we crawl
Try to catch a cannonball
And a slowly burning tide, oh
Through my veins is flowing
From my shipwreck I heard her call
She said 'When you're tired of aiming your arrows
Still you never hit the mark, oh
Even in your rains and shadows
Still we're never going to part
Come on baby
Don't let it break your heart, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Don't let it break your heart, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Don't let it break your heart
Don't let it break your heart
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Mylo Xyloto
Dirilis: 2011
Pencipta lagu:
Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion
Genre: Pop rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Don't Let It Break Your Heart
Don't Let It Break Your Heart merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kelima mereka, Mylo Xyloto. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketiga belas dan kedua dari belakang dalam album tersebut.
Mylo Xyloto adalah album yang menurut vokalis Chris Martin berkisah tentang cinta dengan akhir yang bahagia. Dalam lagu epik yang menggetarkan hati ini, semuanya hal diwujudkan menjadi yang terbaik.
Seperti tertuang dalam wawancaranya bersama Music Week.
