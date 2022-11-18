Lirik Lagu God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

God rest ye merry gentlemen

Let nothing you dismay

Remember Christ our Savior

Was born on Christmas Day

To save us all from Satan's pow'r

When we were gone astray

Oh tidings of comfort and joy

Comfort and joy

Oh tidings of comfort and joy

In Bethlehem, in Israel

This blessed Babe was born

And laid within a manger

Upon this blessed morn

The which His Mother Mary

Did nothing take in scorn

Fear not then, said the Angel

Let nothing you affright

This day is born a Savior

Of a pure Virgin bright

To free all those who trust in Him

From Satan's pow'r and might

Credit

Penyanyi: Pentatonix

Tahun rilis: 2014