Lirik Lagu God O Come, All Ye Faithful – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God O Come, All Ye Faithful

O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant

O come ye, o come ye to Bethlehem

O come and behold Him, born the King of Angels

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

Christ the Lord

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

O sing, choirs of angels, sing in exultation

O come, o come ye to Bethlehem

O come and behold Him, born the King of Angels

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

O come, let us adore Him

Christ the Lord

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem

O come, all ye faithful to Bethlehem