Lirik I Can't Sleep - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Can't Sleep - Powfu

Hey what's the matter honey?

I don't sleep 'cause when I do

All I dream are dreams of you

And in yours you say your teeth are falling out

I don't sleep 'cause when I do

All I dream are dreams of you

And in yours you say your teeth are falling out

Yeah

Yes, I threw away my phone in case you'd ever call

I never leave my house in case I meet you at the mall

Never talk to my friends that you're friends with

Because I know they're gonna ask why we ended

Anything to do with you I keep it on the low

Used to wish that you would stay, now I'm wishin' you would go

So, I came up with a remedy I promised I would keep

In order to ignore you I'll just never fall asleep

I don't sleep 'cause when I do (when I do)

All I dream are dreams of you (they all of you)

And in yours you say your teeth are falling out (yeah yeah)

I don't sleep 'cause when I do

All I dream are dreams of you

And in yours you say your teeth are falling out, yeah

I haven't slept in like a year, my fear keeps me awake

'Cause if I doze off then I might see you face-to-face

I just turn on my tv and sit straight up on to my couch

'Cause when I doze off I hear the words from your mouth

Used to wake up uncontrollably crying like every time

Getting shivers, feeling sick, whenever you would cross my mind

So, I came up with a remedy I promised I would keep

In order to ignore you I'll just never fall asleep

I don't sleep 'cause when I do

All I dream are dreams of you

And in yours you say your teeth are falling out (falling out)

I don't sleep 'cause when I do

All I dream are dreams of you

And in yours you say your teeth are falling out, yeah

Credit

Album: Some Boring, Love Stories

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Isaiah Faber / Jeremy Fedryk

Genre: Musik Lo-Fi, Hip Hop/Rap

Label: Promoting Sounds

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Can't Sleep - Powfu

Isaiah Faber atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Powfu adalah penyanyi sekaligus rapper asal Kanada.

Powfu merupakan putra dari personel band Faber Drive, Dave Faber.

Popularitasnya menjulang setelah merilis single pertamanya, Death Bed hasil kolaborasi dengan Beabadoobee.

Single tersebut telah menerima lebih dari 1 miliar streaming di Spotify pada Juni 2021, dan memuncak di nomor 23 di Billboard Hot 100 setelah mengumpulkan popularitas melalui aplikasi berbagi video TikTok, di mana lebih dari empat juta video yang menggunakan lagu tersebut telah diunggah.