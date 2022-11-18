Lirik I Can't Sleep - Powfu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Can't Sleep - Powfu
Hey what's the matter honey?
I don't sleep 'cause when I do
All I dream are dreams of you
And in yours you say your teeth are falling out
I don't sleep 'cause when I do
All I dream are dreams of you
And in yours you say your teeth are falling out
Yeah
Yes, I threw away my phone in case you'd ever call
I never leave my house in case I meet you at the mall
Never talk to my friends that you're friends with
Because I know they're gonna ask why we ended
Anything to do with you I keep it on the low
Used to wish that you would stay, now I'm wishin' you would go
So, I came up with a remedy I promised I would keep
In order to ignore you I'll just never fall asleep
I don't sleep 'cause when I do (when I do)
All I dream are dreams of you (they all of you)
And in yours you say your teeth are falling out (yeah yeah)
I don't sleep 'cause when I do
All I dream are dreams of you
And in yours you say your teeth are falling out, yeah
I haven't slept in like a year, my fear keeps me awake
'Cause if I doze off then I might see you face-to-face
I just turn on my tv and sit straight up on to my couch
'Cause when I doze off I hear the words from your mouth
Used to wake up uncontrollably crying like every time
Getting shivers, feeling sick, whenever you would cross my mind
So, I came up with a remedy I promised I would keep
In order to ignore you I'll just never fall asleep
I don't sleep 'cause when I do
All I dream are dreams of you
And in yours you say your teeth are falling out (falling out)
I don't sleep 'cause when I do
All I dream are dreams of you
And in yours you say your teeth are falling out, yeah
Credit
Album: Some Boring, Love Stories
Dirilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Isaiah Faber / Jeremy Fedryk
Genre: Musik Lo-Fi, Hip Hop/Rap
Label: Promoting Sounds
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Can't Sleep - Powfu
Isaiah Faber atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Powfu adalah penyanyi sekaligus rapper asal Kanada.
Powfu merupakan putra dari personel band Faber Drive, Dave Faber.
Popularitasnya menjulang setelah merilis single pertamanya, Death Bed hasil kolaborasi dengan Beabadoobee.
Single tersebut telah menerima lebih dari 1 miliar streaming di Spotify pada Juni 2021, dan memuncak di nomor 23 di Billboard Hot 100 setelah mengumpulkan popularitas melalui aplikasi berbagi video TikTok, di mana lebih dari empat juta video yang menggunakan lagu tersebut telah diunggah.
