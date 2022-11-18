Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Need Your Love

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free with you tonight

I need your love

I take a deep breath every time I pass your door

I know you're there but I can't see you anymore

And that's the reason

You're in the dark

I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart

And I feel so helpless here

Watch my eyes are filled with fear

Tell me do you feel the same

Hold me in your arms again

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free with you tonight

I need your love

Now I'm dreaming, will I ever find you now?

I walk in circles but I'll never figure out

What I mean to you, do I belong?

I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong

Tell me do you feel the same (Tell me do you feel the same)

Hold me in your arms again

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free with you tonight

All the years

All the times

You have never been to blame

And now my eyes are open

And now my heart is closing

And all the tears

All the lies

All the waste

I've been trying to make a change

And now my eyes are open, oh

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free

With you tonight

I need your love

I need your time

When everything's wrong

You make it right

I feel so high

I come alive

I need to be free

With you