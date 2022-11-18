Lirik Lagu Power To The Beats– Utah Saints dan Fakta di Baliknya

Power To The Beats – Utah Saints
O the beats y'all
Beats
Yeah
C'mon
Power, power, power to the beats oooh
To the beats y'all
C'mon
Power, power, power to the beats
Power to the beats
Power to the beats
Power to the people and the beats
Power, power, power to the beats
Power to the beats
Power to the beats
Power to the people and the beats
One two, one two- what you gonna do
One two, one two- what you gonna do
To the beats
Beats
Beats
Power to the people and the beats
Power
Check, check it out
Power, power, power to the people
Power to the people and the beats
Power, power, power to the people
Power to the people and the beats, beats, beatss oohh
Power to the beats
Power, power, power
Power to the people and the beats
Kredit
Artis : Utah Saints
Album : Two
Dirilis : 2000
Fakta Utah Saints
Utah Saints merupakan sebuah grup band musik eletronik asal Inggris, yang terdiri dari 2 personel yang bernama Jez Willis dan Tim Garbut.
Mereka pernah tampil di atas panggung dengan bantua musisi tambahan pada tahun 1991 hingga tahun 2001.
Mereka juga pernah menjadi DJ Band yang mmepunyai 3 tipe single top sepuluh dan lima single top-40 lainnya di UK Singles Charts pada era 90-an.
Mereka juga merupakan salah satu grup elektronik pertama yang bermain secara kolektif atau teliti dan mendukung Shamen dan U2 secara langsung di 10 pertunjukan stadion.
Pada tahun 2000 dan 2012 mereka berhasil mempunyai 5 single top UK dan termasuk kedalam 10 besar dan terus memproduksi musik, DJ di klub di Festival, mempromosikan malam, membuat panggung festival serta menulis musik untuk film, dan juga trailer serta permainan. (Muhammad Dafa)*** **
