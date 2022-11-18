Lirik Lagu Power To The Beats– Utah Saints dan Fakta di Baliknya

Power To The Beats – Utah Saints

O the beats y'all

Beats

Yeah

C'mon

Power, power, power to the beats oooh

To the beats y'all

C'mon

Power, power, power to the beats

Power to the beats

Power to the beats

Power to the people and the beats

Power, power, power to the beats

Power to the beats

Power to the beats

Power to the people and the beats

One two, one two- what you gonna do

One two, one two- what you gonna do

To the beats

Beats

Beats

Power to the people and the beats

Power

Check, check it out

Power, power, power to the people

Power to the people and the beats

Power, power, power to the people

Power to the people and the beats, beats, beatss oohh

Power to the beats

Power, power, power

Power to the people and the beats

Kredit

Artis : Utah Saints

Album : Two

Dirilis : 2000

Fakta Utah Saints

Utah Saints merupakan sebuah grup band musik eletronik asal Inggris, yang terdiri dari 2 personel yang bernama Jez Willis dan Tim Garbut.

Mereka pernah tampil di atas panggung dengan bantua musisi tambahan pada tahun 1991 hingga tahun 2001.

Mereka juga pernah menjadi DJ Band yang mmepunyai 3 tipe single top sepuluh dan lima single top-40 lainnya di UK Singles Charts pada era 90-an.

Mereka juga merupakan salah satu grup elektronik pertama yang bermain secara kolektif atau teliti dan mendukung Shamen dan U2 secara langsung di 10 pertunjukan stadion.

Pada tahun 2000 dan 2012 mereka berhasil mempunyai 5 single top UK dan termasuk kedalam 10 besar dan terus memproduksi musik, DJ di klub di Festival, mempromosikan malam, membuat panggung festival serta menulis musik untuk film, dan juga trailer serta permainan. (Muhammad Dafa)*** **