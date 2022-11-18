Lirik Lagu I Can See for Miles - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Can See for Miles - The Who

I know you've deceived me, now here's a surprise

I know that you have 'cause there's magic in my eyes

I can see for miles and miles and miles and miles and miles

Oh yeah

If you think that I don't know about the little tricks you've played

And never see you when deliberately you put things in my way

Well, here's a poke at you

You're gonna choke on it too

You're gonna lose that smile

Because all the while

I can see for miles and miles

I can see for miles and miles

I can see for miles and miles and miles and miles and miles

Oh yeah

You took advantage of my trust in you when I was so far away

I saw you holding lots of other guys and now you've got the nerve to say

That you still want me

Well, that's as may be

But you gotta stand trial

Because all the while

I can see for miles and miles

I can see for miles and miles

I can see for miles and miles and miles and miles and miles

Oh yeah

I know you've deceived me, now here's a surprise

I know that you have 'cause there's magic in my eyes

I can see for miles and miles and miles and miles and miles

Oh yeah

The Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal are mine to see on clear days

You thought that I would need a crystal ball to see right through the haze

Well, here's a poke at you

You're gonna choke on it too

You're gonna lose that smile

Because all the while