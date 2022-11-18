Lirik Lagu Squeeze Box - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mama's got a squeeze box
She wears on her chest
And when daddy comes home
He never gets no rest
'Cause she's playing all night
And the music's all right
Mama's got a squeeze box
Daddy never sleeps at night
Well the kids don't eat
And the dog can't sleep
There's no escape from the music
In the whole damn street
'Cause she's playing all night
And the music's all right
Mama's got a squeeze box
Daddy never sleeps at night
She goes in and out and in
And out and in and out and in and out
She's playing all night
And the music's all right
Mama's got a squeeze box
Daddy never sleeps at night
She goes, squeeze me, come on and squeeze me
Come on and tease me like you do
I'm so in love with you
Mama's got a squeeze box
Daddy never sleeps at night
She goes in and out and in and out
And in and out and in and out
'Cause she's playing all night
And the music's all right
Mama's got a squeeze box
Daddy never sleeps at night
Credit
Album: The Who by Numbers
Artis: The Who
Dirilis: 1975
Pencipta Lagu: Pete Townshend
Fakta di Baliknya
"Squeeze Box" adalah lagu The Who dari album mereka The Who by Numbers. Ditulis oleh Pete Townshend, liriknya ditulis dengan tujuan ganda seksual. Tidak seperti banyak hit band lainnya, lagu ini menampilkan elemen-elemen seperti pedesaan, terlihat dalam petikan jari gitar Townshend.
Artikel Pilihan