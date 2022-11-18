Lirik Lagu Squeeze Box - The Who dan Fakta di Baliknya

Squeeze Box - The Who

Mama's got a squeeze box

She wears on her chest

And when daddy comes home

He never gets no rest

'Cause she's playing all night

And the music's all right

Mama's got a squeeze box

Daddy never sleeps at night

Well the kids don't eat

And the dog can't sleep

There's no escape from the music

In the whole damn street

'Cause she's playing all night

And the music's all right

Mama's got a squeeze box

Daddy never sleeps at night

She goes in and out and in

And out and in and out and in and out

She's playing all night

And the music's all right

Mama's got a squeeze box

Daddy never sleeps at night

She goes, squeeze me, come on and squeeze me

Come on and tease me like you do

I'm so in love with you

Mama's got a squeeze box

Daddy never sleeps at night

She goes in and out and in and out

And in and out and in and out

'Cause she's playing all night

And the music's all right

Mama's got a squeeze box

Daddy never sleeps at night

Credit

Album: The Who by Numbers

Artis: The Who

Dirilis: 1975

Pencipta Lagu: Pete Townshend

Fakta di Baliknya

"Squeeze Box" adalah lagu The Who dari album mereka The Who by Numbers. Ditulis oleh Pete Townshend, liriknya ditulis dengan tujuan ganda seksual. Tidak seperti banyak hit band lainnya, lagu ini menampilkan elemen-elemen seperti pedesaan, terlihat dalam petikan jari gitar Townshend.