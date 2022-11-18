Lirik Lagu I Want You – Utah Saints dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Want You – Utah Saints

I want you....

Push to the back to the front to the back again

Noses on the back wall, feeding in front of him

Push to the back to the front to the back again

Tunnel vision, I can't see

I want you...

To start making sense again

Creature comforts, creature hopes

They've all been sold

Put it at the front, keep the rest behind

Until we grow old

I want you...

To start making sense again

Look out Joe, here comes a cliche

Rock, a hard place, nothing to say

Ask me a question, what to do

I can't believe I listen to you

I want you...

To start making sense again

I want you...

I want you...

To start making sense again

Kredit