Lirik Lagu I Want You – Utah Saints dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Want You – Utah Saints
I want you....
Push to the back to the front to the back again
Noses on the back wall, feeding in front of him
Push to the back to the front to the back again
Tunnel vision, I can't see
I want you...
To start making sense again
Creature comforts, creature hopes
They've all been sold
Put it at the front, keep the rest behind
Until we grow old
I want you...
To start making sense again
Look out Joe, here comes a cliche
Rock, a hard place, nothing to say
Ask me a question, what to do
I can't believe I listen to you
I want you...
To start making sense again
I want you...
I want you...
To start making sense again
