Lirik Lagu Love Again – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Again

Taste the pain right on my tongue

Novocaine to make me numb

Don't you worry 'cause the night is young

Dance until the morning sun

Morning sun, morning sun

I am at a lose for words

Can't believe I let you pull me down to this place

You stole my heart and so

Just to think that I would dry those tears from your face

I played such a foolish game

Feeling you were everything to me anymore

I don't mean to point the blame

But baby you hurt me to my very core

You don't know why, you don't know how

You don't know when to love again

You let me in, then shut me out

You'll have to learn to love again

Learn to love again, learn to love again, learn to love again

Take me away from here

To a place where my feelings don't go waste

We were in the atmosphere

Flying high above the stars that shone on your face

So I'm running, running baby, from this hurting that you're giving me

All through the night

I'll be dancing, baby, dancing so your pretty face is hard to see

Tonight, tonight, tonight

You don't know why, you don't know how

You don't know when to love again

You let me in, then shut me out

You'll have to learn to love again (Work)