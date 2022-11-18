Lirik Lagu Love Again – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Again
Taste the pain right on my tongue
Novocaine to make me numb
Don't you worry 'cause the night is young
Dance until the morning sun
Morning sun, morning sun
I am at a lose for words
Can't believe I let you pull me down to this place
You stole my heart and so
Just to think that I would dry those tears from your face
I played such a foolish game
Feeling you were everything to me anymore
I don't mean to point the blame
But baby you hurt me to my very core
You don't know why, you don't know how
You don't know when to love again
You let me in, then shut me out
You'll have to learn to love again
Learn to love again, learn to love again, learn to love again
Take me away from here
To a place where my feelings don't go waste
We were in the atmosphere
Flying high above the stars that shone on your face
So I'm running, running baby, from this hurting that you're giving me
All through the night
I'll be dancing, baby, dancing so your pretty face is hard to see
Tonight, tonight, tonight
You don't know why, you don't know how
You don't know when to love again
You let me in, then shut me out
You'll have to learn to love again (Work)
Artikel Pilihan