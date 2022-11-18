Lirik Lagu Come Let Go - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come my brother, come slowly
Come easy my friend, come my friend
Come my sister, come easy
Come busy on me, the youth can depend
Come my brother put your hands up
Take your heart out, let go, come let go
Come my sister, kinda hold ya
Kinda squeeze ya, let go, come let go
Come let go
Come let go
Come let go
Come the winter, come summer
Come autumn, come spring do your thing
Come the river, come the mountain
Come the ocean, come the trees you will see
Come the wind, come the rain
Come the tidal, come the tide out again
Come the wind, come the waves
Come the tidal, come the tide out again
Out again
Out again
