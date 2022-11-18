Lirik Lagu Come Let Go - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Let Go - Xavier Rudd

Come my brother, come slowly

Come easy my friend, come my friend

Come my sister, come easy

Come busy on me, the youth can depend

Come my brother put your hands up

Take your heart out, let go, come let go

Come my sister, kinda hold ya

Kinda squeeze ya, let go, come let go

Come let go

Come let go

Come let go

Come the winter, come summer

Come autumn, come spring do your thing

Come the river, come the mountain

Come the ocean, come the trees you will see

Come the wind, come the rain

Come the tidal, come the tide out again

Come the wind, come the waves

Come the tidal, come the tide out again

Out again

Out again

Come my brother, come slowly

Come easy my friend, come my friend

Come my sister, come easy

Come busy on me, the youth can depend

Come my brother put your hands up

Take your heart out, let go, come let go

Come my sister, kinda hold ya

Kinda squeeze ya, let go, come let go

Come let go

Come let go

Come let go