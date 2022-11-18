Lirik Lagu I Want to Be Machine – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Want to Be Machine – Ultravox

I found the bones of all your ghosts

Locked in the wishing well

While bird song gourmets dragged empty nets

I slumbered in my shell

In mitternacht, die mensch-maschine

Kissed me on my eyes

I rose and left the fire-ladies

Glowing lonely in the night

With all the pornographers

Burning torches beneath the sea

I want to be a machine

I want to be a machine

I want to be a machine

I want to be a machine

I stole a cathode face from newscasts

And a crumbling fugue of songs

From the reservoir of video souls

In the lakes beneath my tongue

In flesh of ash and silent movies

I walked at boulevards again

A nebula of unfinished creatures

From the lifetimes of my friends

I hope your innocence has depraved me

I want to be a machine

I want to be a machine

I want to be a machine

I want to be a machine

Broadcast me, scrambled clean

Or free me from this flesh

Let the armchair cannibals take their fill

In every cell across wilderness

We'll trip such a strangled tango

We'll waltz a wonderland affair

Let's run to meet the tide tomorrow

Leave all emotion dying there

In the star cold beyond all of your dreams

Ah!

Kredit

Artis: Ultravox

Album: Ultravox!

Dirilis: 1977

Fakta Ultravox