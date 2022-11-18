Lirik Lagu I Want to Be Machine – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Want to Be Machine – Ultravox
I found the bones of all your ghosts
Locked in the wishing well
While bird song gourmets dragged empty nets
I slumbered in my shell
In mitternacht, die mensch-maschine
Kissed me on my eyes
I rose and left the fire-ladies
Glowing lonely in the night
With all the pornographers
Burning torches beneath the sea
I want to be a machine
I want to be a machine
I want to be a machine
I want to be a machine
I stole a cathode face from newscasts
And a crumbling fugue of songs
From the reservoir of video souls
In the lakes beneath my tongue
In flesh of ash and silent movies
I walked at boulevards again
A nebula of unfinished creatures
From the lifetimes of my friends
I hope your innocence has depraved me
I want to be a machine
I want to be a machine
I want to be a machine
I want to be a machine
Broadcast me, scrambled clean
Or free me from this flesh
Let the armchair cannibals take their fill
In every cell across wilderness
We'll trip such a strangled tango
We'll waltz a wonderland affair
Let's run to meet the tide tomorrow
Leave all emotion dying there
In the star cold beyond all of your dreams
Ah!
Kredit
Artis: Ultravox
Album: Ultravox!
Dirilis: 1977
