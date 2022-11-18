Lirik Lagu When You Were Young - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When You Were Young - The Killers

You sit there in your heartache

Waiting on some beautiful boy to

To save you from your old ways

You play forgiveness

Watch it now, here he comes

He doesn't look a thing like Jesus

But he talks like a gentlemen

Like you imagined when you were young

Can we climb this mountain?

I don't know

Higher now than ever before

I know we can make it if we take it slow

Let's take it easy

Easy now, watch it go

We're burning down the highway skyline

On the back of a hurricane that started turning

When you were young

When you were young

And sometimes you close your eyes

And see the place where you used to live

When you were young

They say the devil's water, it ain't so sweet

You don't have to drink right now

But you can dip your feet

Every once in a little while

You sit there in your heartache

Waiting on some beautiful boy to

To save you from your old ways

You play forgiveness

Watch it now, here he comes

He doesn't look a thing like Jesus

But he talks like a gentlemen

Like you imagined when you were young

(Talks like a gentlemen, like you imagined)

When you were young