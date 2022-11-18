Lirik Lagu The Object of My Affection – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Object of My Affection – Mocca

Life would be sweeter

If I just knew things better

So why did I get slammed by the door

Should I look for another

Or should I choose the other man

Things may turn out differently

If we can't be together

I think I can't be bothered

But why do I keep thinking of you

I never wanted this to happen

But it feels like I'm in heaven or hell

Every time you are near

You're the object of my affection

I'm longing for your attention

You're the one that I've been clinging to

You're eyes are filled with passion

Is this just a physical reaction?

Who cares

I think that we're meant to be

If we can't be together

I think I can't be bothered

But why do I keep thinking of you

I never wanted this to happen

But it feels like I'm in heaven or hell

Every time you are near

You're the object of my affection

I'm longing for your attention

You're the one that I've been clinging to

You're eyes are filled with passion

Is this just a physical reaction?

Who cares

I think that we're meant to be

