Lirik Lagu Live – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Live – Ultravox

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh,

Time will find a way

A way to make your world go round

Present an empty day

A canvas for your words

To paint the things you see

A chapter still to come

Don't you know that every picture holds a story

Don't you know you'll learn to live again

Soon to find your road to everything

Don't you know you'll learn to love again

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I've seen it all before

The emptiness and empty heart

Belwildered and unsure

One moment and it's gone

Release and set you free

To cast away your ties

To radiate and shine to light your path to glory

Don't you know you'll learn to live again

Soon to find your road to everything

Don't you know you'll learn to love again

Time will find a way

I've seen it all before

Don't you know you'll learn to live again

Soon to find your road to everything

Don't you know you'll learn to love again

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh...

Kredit

Artis: Ultravox

Album: Brilliant

Dirilis: 2012