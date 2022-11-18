Lirik Lagu Live – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Live – Ultravox
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh,
Time will find a way
A way to make your world go round
Present an empty day
A canvas for your words
To paint the things you see
A chapter still to come
Don't you know that every picture holds a story
Don't you know you'll learn to live again
Soon to find your road to everything
Don't you know you'll learn to love again
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I've seen it all before
The emptiness and empty heart
Belwildered and unsure
One moment and it's gone
Release and set you free
To cast away your ties
To radiate and shine to light your path to glory
Don't you know you'll learn to live again
Soon to find your road to everything
Don't you know you'll learn to love again
Time will find a way
I've seen it all before
Don't you know you'll learn to live again
Soon to find your road to everything
Don't you know you'll learn to love again
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh...
Kredit
Artis: Ultravox
Album: Brilliant
Dirilis: 2012
