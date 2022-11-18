Lirik Lagu The Voice – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Voice – Ultravox

Native these words seem to me

All speech directed to me

I've heard them once before

I know that feeling

Stranger emotions in mind

Changing the contours I find

I've seen them once before

Someone cries to me

The look and the sound of the voice

They try, they try

The shape and the power of the voice

In strong low tones

Forceful and twisting again

Wasting the perfect remains

I've felt it once before

Slipping over me

The look and the sound of the voice

They try, they try

The shape and the power of the voice

In strong low tones

Sweetly the voices decay

Draw on the lines that they say

I'd lost it once before

Now it cries to me

The look and the sound of the voice

They try, they try

The shape and the power of the voice

In strong low tones

The look and the sound of the voice

They try

The shape and the power of the voice

In strong low tones

The shape and the power of the voice