Lirik Lagu The Voice – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Voice – Ultravox
Native these words seem to me
All speech directed to me
I've heard them once before
I know that feeling
Stranger emotions in mind
Changing the contours I find
I've seen them once before
Someone cries to me
The look and the sound of the voice
They try, they try
The shape and the power of the voice
In strong low tones
Forceful and twisting again
Wasting the perfect remains
I've felt it once before
Slipping over me
The look and the sound of the voice
They try, they try
The shape and the power of the voice
In strong low tones
Sweetly the voices decay
Draw on the lines that they say
I'd lost it once before
Now it cries to me
The look and the sound of the voice
They try, they try
The shape and the power of the voice
In strong low tones
The look and the sound of the voice
They try
The shape and the power of the voice
In strong low tones
The shape and the power of the voice
