Lirik Lagu Vienna – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vienna –Ultravox

We walked in the cold air

Freezing breath on a window pane

Lying and waiting

A man in the dark in a picture frame

So mystic and soulful

A voice reaching out in a piercing cry

It stays with you until

The feeling has gone, only you and I

It means nothing to me

This means nothing to me

Oh, Vienna

The music is weaving

Haunting notes, pizzicato strings

The rhythm is calling

Alone in the night as the daylight brings

A cool, empty silence

The warmth of your hand and a cold grey sky

It fades to the distance

The image has gone, only you and I

It means nothing to me

This means nothing to me

Oh, Vienna

This means nothing to me

This means nothing to me

Oh, Vienna

Kredit

Dirilis: 1980

Artis: Ultravox

Album: Vienna

Fakta Ultravox

Vienna merupakan sebuah lagu dari grup band asal Inggris, Ultravox yang menjadi salah satu album keempat mereka pada tahun 1981 dengan nama yang sama.