Lirik Lagu Vienna – Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vienna –Ultravox
We walked in the cold air
Freezing breath on a window pane
Lying and waiting
A man in the dark in a picture frame
So mystic and soulful
A voice reaching out in a piercing cry
It stays with you until
The feeling has gone, only you and I
It means nothing to me
This means nothing to me
Oh, Vienna
The music is weaving
Haunting notes, pizzicato strings
The rhythm is calling
Alone in the night as the daylight brings
A cool, empty silence
The warmth of your hand and a cold grey sky
It fades to the distance
The image has gone, only you and I
It means nothing to me
This means nothing to me
Oh, Vienna
This means nothing to me
This means nothing to me
Oh, Vienna
Kredit
Dirilis: 1980
Artis: Ultravox
Album: Vienna
Fakta Ultravox
Vienna merupakan sebuah lagu dari grup band asal Inggris, Ultravox yang menjadi salah satu album keempat mereka pada tahun 1981 dengan nama yang sama.
