Lirik Lagu Let Me Go – Mocca feat. Pelle Carlberg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Me Go – Mocca feat. Pelle Carlberg

Your voice is just so tender and you ask for a sweet surrender

I know you're a pretender, do you mind Dear I don't need it

Your hypnotic compassion always grabs my attention

those lines are persuasions just give it a rest

Perhaps you know my biggest weakness

(what are you saying?)

To accept your sweet politeness

(I didn't hear you)

And obey your words of kindness

( are you complaining)

Won't you let me go

(or complementing?)

Let me go (no no)

Let me go (no no)

Are you listening so please just let me go (or perhaps I will)

Let me go [x2] (or maybe no or maybe yes)

Are you listening so please just let me go

because you drive me insane so please just hear what I say

I beg you Honey, won't you let me go

You're sure I asked for a sweet surrender?

'cause I think you are so tender

I'm a great pretender, and of course Dear, you sure need it

I sure know your biggest weakness

( what are you saying?)

You'll accept my sweet politeness

( I didn't hear you)

And obey my words of kindness

( are you complaining)

I won't let you go,

(or complementing?)

Let me go (no no)

Let me go (no no)