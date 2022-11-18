Lirik Lagu When the Moonlight Shines – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When the Moonlight Shines – Mocca
When the moonlight shines
And all of stars are smiling
Now the time has come
You leave me all behind
I’m not feeling fine
I’m feeling down
When the moonlight smiles
With his pearly smile
I think it's very funny
How does life can be
And once you appear with a grin
And now you really left me
With no one to hold me
As time goes by I will drown
I think it's very funny
How does life can be
And once you appear with a grin
And now you really left me
With no one to hold me
As time goes by I will drown
When the moonlight shines
And all of stars are smiling
Now the time has come
You leave me all behind
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: My Diary
Dirilis: 2002
Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Artikel Pilihan