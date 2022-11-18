Lirik Lagu When the Moonlight Shines – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When the Moonlight Shines – Mocca

When the moonlight shines

And all of stars are smiling

Now the time has come

You leave me all behind

I’m not feeling fine

I’m feeling down

When the moonlight smiles

With his pearly smile

I think it's very funny

How does life can be

And once you appear with a grin

And now you really left me

With no one to hold me

As time goes by I will drown

I think it's very funny

How does life can be

And once you appear with a grin

And now you really left me

With no one to hold me

As time goes by I will drown

When the moonlight shines

And all of stars are smiling

Now the time has come

You leave me all behind

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: My Diary

Dirilis: 2002

Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno

Genre: Alternative, Indie