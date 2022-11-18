Lirik Lagu When I Close My Eyes – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I Close My Eyes – Uncle Kracker
Guess I never thought again I'd hear your voice
When you packed your bags and pulled out of Detroit
Yeah the snow falls alone get hard to bear
Knowin' you're down south with sunshine on your hair
Sent a postcard from Graceland when you passed through
Read even though we lost, I still love you
I keep it like a locket on a chain
I tell myself that I've moved on but only half the way
And every time I close my eyes
You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight
Your faded jeans across the hood
My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good
And I'm wiser than I was that day
Now I'd have some words to say
Ones that just might make you stay with me
That's only when I close my eyes
Lately I've been talkin' to God again
And a string of things I didn't do back then
No doubt I'm better off havin' had you
Yeah you taught me how to love
Taught me how to lose it too
And every time I close my eyes
You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight
Your faded jeans across the hood
My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good
And I'm wiser than I was that day
Now I've have some words to say
Ones that just might make you stay with me
That's only when I close my eyes
And every time I close my eyes
You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight
Your faded jeans across the hood
My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good
And I'm wiser than I was that day
Now I'd have some words to say
The ones that just might make you stay with me
That's only when I close my eyes
When I close my eyes
Credit
Artis: Uncle Kracker
Album: Midnight Special
Dirilis: 2012
