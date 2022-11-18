Lirik Lagu When I Close My Eyes – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

When I Close My Eyes – Uncle Kracker

Guess I never thought again I'd hear your voice

When you packed your bags and pulled out of Detroit

Yeah the snow falls alone get hard to bear

Knowin' you're down south with sunshine on your hair

Sent a postcard from Graceland when you passed through

Read even though we lost, I still love you

I keep it like a locket on a chain

I tell myself that I've moved on but only half the way

And every time I close my eyes

You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight

Your faded jeans across the hood

My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good

And I'm wiser than I was that day

Now I'd have some words to say

Ones that just might make you stay with me

That's only when I close my eyes

Lately I've been talkin' to God again

And a string of things I didn't do back then

No doubt I'm better off havin' had you

Yeah you taught me how to love

Taught me how to lose it too

And every time I close my eyes

You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight

Your faded jeans across the hood

My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good

And I'm wiser than I was that day

Now I've have some words to say

Ones that just might make you stay with me

That's only when I close my eyes

And every time I close my eyes

You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight

Your faded jeans across the hood

My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good

And I'm wiser than I was that day

Now I'd have some words to say

The ones that just might make you stay with me

That's only when I close my eyes

When I close my eyes

Credit

Artis: Uncle Kracker

Album: Midnight Special

Dirilis: 2012

