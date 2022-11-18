Lirik Lagu When I Close My Eyes – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB
Uncle Kracker.
Uncle Kracker. /YouTube/Uncle Kracker.

When I Close My Eyes – Uncle Kracker

Guess I never thought again I'd hear your voice

When you packed your bags and pulled out of Detroit
Yeah the snow falls alone get hard to bear
Knowin' you're down south with sunshine on your hair
Sent a postcard from Graceland when you passed through
Read even though we lost, I still love you
I keep it like a locket on a chain
I tell myself that I've moved on but only half the way

And every time I close my eyes
You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight
Your faded jeans across the hood
My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good
And I'm wiser than I was that day
Now I'd have some words to say
Ones that just might make you stay with me
That's only when I close my eyes

Lately I've been talkin' to God again
And a string of things I didn't do back then
No doubt I'm better off havin' had you
Yeah you taught me how to love
Taught me how to lose it too

And every time I close my eyes
You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight
Your faded jeans across the hood
My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good
And I'm wiser than I was that day
Now I've have some words to say
Ones that just might make you stay with me
That's only when I close my eyes

And every time I close my eyes
You're dancin' 'neath the full moonlight
Your faded jeans across the hood
My arms wrapped 'round you tight and good
And I'm wiser than I was that day
Now I'd have some words to say
The ones that just might make you stay with me
That's only when I close my eyes
When I close my eyes

Credit

Artis: Uncle Kracker
Album: Midnight Special
Dirilis: 2012

Fakta Uncle Kracker

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB
Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
3

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Lebak

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

18 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Kendalku

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sumenep News

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 9 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Jumat, 18 November 2022: Ada Indonesian Next Big Star Disiarkan Langsung Di RCTI

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Suara Ternate

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Pagi Hari Kota Ternate Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan Gak ya?

Prakiraan Cuaca Maluku Utara Hari Ini: Pagi Hari Kota Ternate Berawan, Siang Hari Hujan Gak ya?

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ngakak! Erina Gudono Bocorkan Disuruh Tulis Kata Romantis oleh Kekasih, Kaesang Pangarep : Gak Usah Dijelasin

Ngakak! Erina Gudono Bocorkan Disuruh Tulis Kata Romantis oleh Kekasih, Kaesang Pangarep : Gak Usah Dijelasin

17 November 2022, 23:58 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Mobil Satu Keluarga Tewas di Kalideres Ternyata Ada di Showroom, Sudah Dijual?

Mobil Satu Keluarga Tewas di Kalideres Ternyata Ada di Showroom, Sudah Dijual?

17 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

TERLALU BUAS! Toyota Fortuner Gulingkan Pasar Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Simak Keunggulannya

TERLALU BUAS! Toyota Fortuner Gulingkan Pasar Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Simak Keunggulannya

17 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Papua

Presiden Jokowi: Indonesia Siap jadi Tuan Rumah Olimpiade 2036 di IKN

Presiden Jokowi: Indonesia Siap jadi Tuan Rumah Olimpiade 2036 di IKN

17 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Zona Priangan

Departemen Pertahanan Ukraina Memposting Video Tentaranya yang Membunuh 5 Tentara Rusia, Viral di Twitter

Departemen Pertahanan Ukraina Memposting Video Tentaranya yang Membunuh 5 Tentara Rusia, Viral di Twitter

17 November 2022, 23:53 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR SKOR Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Uji Coba Tadi Malam 18 Nov Skor Sementar 0 - 0

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR SKOR Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Uji Coba Tadi Malam 18 Nov Skor Sementar 0 - 0

17 November 2022, 23:51 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Lee Dong Wook Bergabung dengan Hyun Bin dan Jeon Yeo Been untuk Membintangi Film Harbin, Syuting Segera Mulai

Lee Dong Wook Bergabung dengan Hyun Bin dan Jeon Yeo Been untuk Membintangi Film Harbin, Syuting Segera Mulai

17 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Meluncur 2023, Begini Desain dan Spesifikasi Lengkap Daihatsu Ayla EV, Si Mungil Sang Penantang Wuling Air EV

Meluncur 2023, Begini Desain dan Spesifikasi Lengkap Daihatsu Ayla EV, Si Mungil Sang Penantang Wuling Air EV

17 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

17 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Apa Tujuan dari Dasar Segitiga Restitusi Sisi Satu Menurut Dianne Gossen? Ini Jawabannya

Apa Tujuan dari Dasar Segitiga Restitusi Sisi Satu Menurut Dianne Gossen? Ini Jawabannya

17 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Inilah SQUAD FRANCE di Piala Dunia 2022, Siap Ramaikan World Cup Qatar! Ada Kemungkinan Jadi Juara Bertahan?

Inilah SQUAD FRANCE di Piala Dunia 2022, Siap Ramaikan World Cup Qatar! Ada Kemungkinan Jadi Juara Bertahan?

17 November 2022, 23:49 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

BERLANGSUNG! LIVE STREAMING Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20, Gratis Nonton via Indosiar Hari Ini

BERLANGSUNG! LIVE STREAMING Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20, Gratis Nonton via Indosiar Hari Ini

17 November 2022, 23:49 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Korban Kecewa Pelaku Pencabulan Santri di Jombang Divonis 7 Tahun. Istri Mas Bechi: Zalim!

Korban Kecewa Pelaku Pencabulan Santri di Jombang Divonis 7 Tahun. Istri Mas Bechi: Zalim!

17 November 2022, 23:46 WIB

Kendalku

KAYU Apa yang Paling Renyah? Ini Jawaban Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah di Teka Teki Viral di TikTok

KAYU Apa yang Paling Renyah? Ini Jawaban Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah di Teka Teki Viral di TikTok

17 November 2022, 23:45 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Diduga Terlibat Terorisme? Dua Anggota Polda Lampung Diamankan Densus 88, Ini Penjelasannya

Diduga Terlibat Terorisme? Dua Anggota Polda Lampung Diamankan Densus 88, Ini Penjelasannya

17 November 2022, 23:44 WIB

Media Pakuan

Kocak! Tulis Kalimat Romantis untuk Kaesang Pangarep di Momen Foto Prewedding, Erina Gudono : Disuruh

Kocak! Tulis Kalimat Romantis untuk Kaesang Pangarep di Momen Foto Prewedding, Erina Gudono : Disuruh

17 November 2022, 23:43 WIB

Bandung Raya

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Prancis U-20, Gratis? Tinggal Klik!

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Prancis U-20, Gratis? Tinggal Klik!

17 November 2022, 23:43 WIB