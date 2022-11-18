Lirik Lagu Letter to My Daughters – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
Uncle Kracker.
Uncle Kracker. /YouTube/Uncle Kracker.

Letter to My Daughters – Uncle Kracker

I'm sending this letter
I'll mail it today
There's so many things I've been wanting to say
Your mom sent some pictures
And my how you've grown
Rock n' roll fathers are never at home

I'm writing this letter
I made you a song
I promised your mom that I'd write while I'm gone
You say daddy come home
We'll just have to wait
I hope when I get there that it won't be too late

Skylar I just missed your first step today
I have no excuses and nothing to say
I live on a bus with a rock n' roll band
I hope when your older that you'll understand

I'm coming home soon
This tour's almost through
I promise I'll try to spend more time with you
You say daddy come home
We'll just have to wait
I hope when I get there that it won't be too late

Now Madison Blue you know I love you too
Not a single day passes that I don't think of you
I'm running on empty and a mountain so high
I can pull out your pictures and look in your eyes

I long for the day when your old man comes home
It kills me to hear you say "Daddy don't go"
You say daddy come home
You'll just have to wait
I hope when I get there that it won't be too late

Daddy's at work now he's trying to pay bills
Ego's and assholes are part of my deal
I make some money and I have some fun
The tax man he come'th and I'm back to square one

Don't worry bout your daddy
You girls be good
Give a kiss to your mother
I sure wish I could
This life has it's moments
I'm not always sad
Take care and I love you
Your rock n' roll dad

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB
Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB
Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
2

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
3

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
4

Mengulik Sekte Apokaliptik yang Menyebabkan Penganutnya Menjual Seluruh Harta hingga Bunuh Diri Massal
5

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
6

Teori Konspirasi: Kepercayaan Jainisme Diduga Jadi Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres
7

Daftar Menu Jamuan Makan Malam Mewah Kepala Negara di KTT G20 Bali, Ada yang Pernah Anda Coba?
8

PT LIB Umumkan 16 Stadion Lolos Verifikasi dan Layak Gelar Pertandingan Liga 1, Berikut Daftarnya
9

Angklung Masuk Jabar Lewat Pengamen Jalanan, Kisah Daeng Soetigna yang Tak Banyak Dibicarakan
10

Polisi Ubah Keterangan, Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Bukan Kelaparan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Maluku

Ini 2 Negara yang Akan Bertemu di Final Piala Dunia 2022 Versi Neymar

Ini 2 Negara yang Akan Bertemu di Final Piala Dunia 2022 Versi Neymar

18 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Nigeria Laga Uji Coba: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Nigeria Laga Uji Coba: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

18 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Update Daftar 294 Obat Sirop untuk Anak dan Dewasa yang Tak Berbahaya dan Aman Dikonsumsi

Update Daftar 294 Obat Sirop untuk Anak dan Dewasa yang Tak Berbahaya dan Aman Dikonsumsi

18 November 2022, 00:25 WIB

Berita Bantul

Rahasia Keistimewaan Kelahiran Dina Legi, Ternyata Menguasai Segala Hal, Ini Penjelasannya

Rahasia Keistimewaan Kelahiran Dina Legi, Ternyata Menguasai Segala Hal, Ini Penjelasannya

18 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Nigeria Disiarkan Dimana, Live TV Apa Laga Uji Coba Malam Ini 18 November 2022

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

Bulan Penuh Berkah! Weton Ini Akan Disambar Rezeki Besar Di Bulan Desember Nenti

18 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

2 Cara Mencari Masjid Terdekat Menggunakan Google Maps, Perlu Dicoba

18 November 2022, 00:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Sulut

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

Penderita Batu Ginjal Harus Tahu? Minum Jus Ajaib Ini Dijamin Batu Ginjal Hancur Seketika

18 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

Ngeri! Weton Pemilik Keris Semar Mesem dan Mempunyai Kekuatan Gaib Yang Luar Biasa

18 November 2022, 00:13 WIB

Portal Sulut

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

Sulit Miskin! Inilah Daftar Weton Punya Peruntungan Rezeki dari Segala Arah

18 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

Mantan Gubernur Bengkulu Ridwan Mukti dan Istrinya Sudah Bebas

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

Akankah Kembali Menjadi Tim KUDA HITAM Piala Dunia 2022? Semangat Pemain dan Pelatih Kroasia Masih Terasa...

18 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Kendalku

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

Full Time Hasil Akhir Live Score Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Prancis U20 Tadi Malam 18 November 2022 Menang Mana?

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

KAYU Apa yang Renyah? Ternyata Kayu Ini, Dapatkan Jawaban Tebakan Receh Satu Ini yang Bikin Penasaran

18 November 2022, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

Inilah Doa Kucing dan Pahala Untuk yang Memberinya Makan

18 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Portal Lebak

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

Gedung Sarinah Dilengkapi Fasilitas 'Trading House', Bantu UMKM Timur Rasa Mendunia

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 18 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

Siapa Saja SQUAD Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Akankah Kembali Menjadi Kuda Hitam di Piala Dunia 2022 Kali Ini?

18 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Kendalku

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

Kayu Apa yang Paling Renyah Teka-teki Viral? Ini Jawaban Kayu yang Paling Renyah Adalah Apa yang Benar

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sumenep News

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

8 Contoh Poster Agama Islam Kartun dengan Referensi Ilustrasi Lucu

18 November 2022, 00:00 WIB