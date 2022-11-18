Lirik Lagu Letter to My Daughters – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Letter to My Daughters – Uncle Kracker
I'm sending this letter
I'll mail it today
There's so many things I've been wanting to say
Your mom sent some pictures
And my how you've grown
Rock n' roll fathers are never at home
I'm writing this letter
I made you a song
I promised your mom that I'd write while I'm gone
You say daddy come home
We'll just have to wait
I hope when I get there that it won't be too late
Skylar I just missed your first step today
I have no excuses and nothing to say
I live on a bus with a rock n' roll band
I hope when your older that you'll understand
I'm coming home soon
This tour's almost through
I promise I'll try to spend more time with you
You say daddy come home
We'll just have to wait
I hope when I get there that it won't be too late
Now Madison Blue you know I love you too
Not a single day passes that I don't think of you
I'm running on empty and a mountain so high
I can pull out your pictures and look in your eyes
I long for the day when your old man comes home
It kills me to hear you say "Daddy don't go"
You say daddy come home
You'll just have to wait
I hope when I get there that it won't be too late
Daddy's at work now he's trying to pay bills
Ego's and assholes are part of my deal
I make some money and I have some fun
The tax man he come'th and I'm back to square one
Don't worry bout your daddy
You girls be good
Give a kiss to your mother
I sure wish I could
This life has it's moments
I'm not always sad
Take care and I love you
Your rock n' roll dad
