Lirik Lagu Letter to My Daughters – Uncle Kracker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Letter to My Daughters – Uncle Kracker

I'm sending this letter

I'll mail it today

There's so many things I've been wanting to say

Your mom sent some pictures

And my how you've grown

Rock n' roll fathers are never at home

I'm writing this letter

I made you a song

I promised your mom that I'd write while I'm gone

You say daddy come home

We'll just have to wait

I hope when I get there that it won't be too late

Skylar I just missed your first step today

I have no excuses and nothing to say

I live on a bus with a rock n' roll band

I hope when your older that you'll understand

I'm coming home soon

This tour's almost through

I promise I'll try to spend more time with you

You say daddy come home

We'll just have to wait

I hope when I get there that it won't be too late

Now Madison Blue you know I love you too

Not a single day passes that I don't think of you

I'm running on empty and a mountain so high

I can pull out your pictures and look in your eyes

I long for the day when your old man comes home

It kills me to hear you say "Daddy don't go"

You say daddy come home

You'll just have to wait

I hope when I get there that it won't be too late

Daddy's at work now he's trying to pay bills

Ego's and assholes are part of my deal

I make some money and I have some fun

The tax man he come'th and I'm back to square one

Don't worry bout your daddy

You girls be good

Give a kiss to your mother

I sure wish I could

This life has it's moments

I'm not always sad

Take care and I love you

Your rock n' roll dad

