Lirik Lagu Ode for the Love Ones – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ode for the Love Ones – Mocca
This is a song for the love ones
You are my light
You are my love
And you are my life
This is a song for the love ones
You are my hopes
You are my fears
You are my tears
And you are my everything
This is a song for the love ones
This is a song for the love ones
This is a song for the love ones
This is a song for the love ones
This is a song for the love ones
This is a song for the love ones
This is a song for the love ones
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 2007
Pencipta lagu: Mocca
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ode for the Love Ones
Mocca adalah sebuah band pop indie dari Indonesia. Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.
Gaya musik band ini terinspirasi oleh suara retro tahun 70-an, dengan pengaruh swing, bossa nova, pop dan jazz.
Cerita dimulai ketika dua sahabat Arina dan Riko berkumpul di sebuah band kampus. Setelah satu tahun berjuang melawan kebosanan menampilkan musik orang lain, mereka memutuskan untuk menulis lagu mereka sendiri.
Mocca dikenal oleh pendengarnya dengan musik-musiknya yang ceria, manis, serta liriknya yang banyak membahas kisah anak muda.
