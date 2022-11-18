Lirik Lagu Ode for the Love Ones – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ode for the Love Ones – Mocca

This is a song for the love ones

You are my light

You are my love

And you are my life

This is a song for the love ones

You are my hopes

You are my fears

You are my tears

And you are my everything

This is a song for the love ones

This is a song for the love ones

This is a song for the love ones

This is a song for the love ones

This is a song for the love ones

This is a song for the love ones

This is a song for the love ones

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 2007

Pencipta lagu: Mocca

Genre: Alternative, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ode for the Love Ones

Mocca adalah sebuah band pop indie dari Indonesia. Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.

Gaya musik band ini terinspirasi oleh suara retro tahun 70-an, dengan pengaruh swing, bossa nova, pop dan jazz.

Cerita dimulai ketika dua sahabat Arina dan Riko berkumpul di sebuah band kampus. Setelah satu tahun berjuang melawan kebosanan menampilkan musik orang lain, mereka memutuskan untuk menulis lagu mereka sendiri.

Mocca dikenal oleh pendengarnya dengan musik-musiknya yang ceria, manis, serta liriknya yang banyak membahas kisah anak muda.