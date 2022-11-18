Lirik Lagu This Conversation – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Conversation – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly

Hey boy did you know?

I lie awake in my dreamy bed

Thinking of you and those crazy times we’ve had

Sometimes i wonder

Whether you’re a Jekyll or you’re a Hyde

Sometimes you are wise and tell no lies

Oh I can’t tell

Cause you make me feel so loved and confused

This conversation may never happen

Hey girl did you know

I miss you so though it may not show

Thinking of you and those crazy times we’ve had

Me dear I have news to tell you

Your silly jokes did brighten me

You cheered me up when i was down

Credit

Artis: Mocca, Bob Tutupoly

Album: Friends

Dirilis: 2004

Pencipta lagu: Mocca

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt

Fakta di Balik Lagu This Conversation

Mocca adalah sebuah band pop indie dari Indonesia. Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.

Gaya musik band ini terinspirasi oleh suara retro tahun 70-an, dengan pengaruh swing, bossa nova, pop dan jazz. Cerita dimulai ketika dua sahabat Arina dan Riko berkumpul di sebuah band kampus. Setelah satu tahun berjuang melawan kebosanan menampilkan musik orang lain, mereka memutuskan untuk menulis lagu mereka sendiri.