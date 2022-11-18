Lirik Lagu This Conversation – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Conversation – Mocca feat. Bob Tutupoly
Hey boy did you know?
I lie awake in my dreamy bed
Thinking of you and those crazy times we’ve had
Sometimes i wonder
Whether you’re a Jekyll or you’re a Hyde
Sometimes you are wise and tell no lies
Oh I can’t tell
Cause you make me feel so loved and confused
This conversation may never happen
Hey girl did you know
I miss you so though it may not show
Thinking of you and those crazy times we’ve had
Me dear I have news to tell you
Your silly jokes did brighten me
You cheered me up when i was down
Credit
Artis: Mocca, Bob Tutupoly
Album: Friends
Dirilis: 2004
Pencipta lagu: Mocca
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt
Fakta di Balik Lagu This Conversation
Mocca adalah sebuah band pop indie dari Indonesia. Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.
Gaya musik band ini terinspirasi oleh suara retro tahun 70-an, dengan pengaruh swing, bossa nova, pop dan jazz. Cerita dimulai ketika dua sahabat Arina dan Riko berkumpul di sebuah band kampus. Setelah satu tahun berjuang melawan kebosanan menampilkan musik orang lain, mereka memutuskan untuk menulis lagu mereka sendiri.
