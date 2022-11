Lirik Lagu I Would Never - Mocca feat. Karolina Komstedt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Would Never - Mocca feat. Karolina Komstedt

Sentimental feeling in my heart

Growing bigger, stronger everyday

Every single day and every night

All of them mean more than words can say

Believe me, as I believe in you

I would never run away from you

I would never ever lie to you

I would never run away from you

I would never ever let you down

Sentimental feeling in my heart

Growing bigger, stronger everyday

Every single day and every night

All of them mean more than words can say

Believe me, as I believe in you

I would never run away from you

I would never ever lie to you

I would never run away from you

I would never ever let you down

I would never run away from you

I would never ever lie to you

I would never run away from you

I would never ever let you down

Credit

Artis: Mocca, Karolina Komstedt

Album: Friends

Dirilis: 2004

Penulis Lagu: Riko Prayitno