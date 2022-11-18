Lirik Lagu Bundle of Joy - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bundle of Joy – Mocca

When you're not around

I just think of you

I feel you close to my heart

It's like we're never apart

Then ear to ear my lips starts to stretch

I feel happy again giggling again

Thank you for all your the bundle of joy for me

When I feel down

Things just stuck in my mind

I remember things that you said

Those bad jokes that you made

Then ear to ear my lips starts to stretch

I feel happy again giggling again

You're my bundle of joy (you're my bundle of joy)

You're the bundle of joy then a smile starts to show

I feel all aglow oh you just make me happy

You're the bundle of joy

Thank you for all my love

Thank you for all my love

Thank you for all my love

Credits

Album: Home