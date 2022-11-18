Lirik Lagu Bundle of Joy - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

When you're not around
I just think of you
I feel you close to my heart
It's like we're never apart
Then ear to ear my lips starts to stretch
I feel happy again giggling again
Thank you for all your the bundle of joy for me
When I feel down
Things just stuck in my mind
I remember things that you said
Those bad jokes that you made
Then ear to ear my lips starts to stretch
I feel happy again giggling again
You're my bundle of joy (you're my bundle of joy)
You're the bundle of joy then a smile starts to show
I feel all aglow oh you just make me happy
You're the bundle of joy
Thank you for all my love
Thank you for all my love
Thank you for all my love
Credits
Album: Home
