Lirik Lagu Somewhere in My Dreamland - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Somewhere in My Dreamland – Mocca
Somewhere in my dreamland was rainy morning there
Your eyes kept on telling me you were scared to go outside
You held my hand and whispered I just never ever want to wake up
Somewhere in my dreamland
Somewhere in my dreamland you showered my with thousand kisses
That's your way to make amend when I thought you never care
Oh your tears were killing me because I wished I felt the same
Somewhere in my dreamland
Somewhere in my dreamland
Credits
Album: Home
Artis: Mocca
Dirilis: 2015
