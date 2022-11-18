Lirik Lagu Somewhere in My Dreamland - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Somewhere in My Dreamland – Mocca

Somewhere in my dreamland was rainy morning there

Your eyes kept on telling me you were scared to go outside

You held my hand and whispered I just never ever want to wake up

Somewhere in my dreamland

Somewhere in my dreamland you showered my with thousand kisses

That's your way to make amend when I thought you never care

Oh your tears were killing me because I wished I felt the same

Somewhere in my dreamland

Somewhere in my dreamland

Credits

Album: Home

Artis: Mocca

Dirilis: 2015

Fakta di Balik Lagu Somewhere in My Dreamland