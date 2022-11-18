Lirik Lagu Star in Your Eyes - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Star in Your Eyes – Mocca

I see the moon is shining so bright tonight

To me you're the one I've been waiting for

I see stars in you're eyes

Oh, you just make me feel so happy

Always know that you are

The only one in my heart

I hear a symphony playing from a far

As we dance to the song that is played this night

I see stars in your eyes

Oh, you just make me truly happy

Always know that you are

The only one for me

I feel so blue when you're not around me

Then I think of you as I search for the stars above me

I see stars in your eyes

Oh, you just make me truly happy

Always know that you are

The only one for me

Always know that you are

The only one in my heart

