Lirik Lagu Star in Your Eyes - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Star in Your Eyes – Mocca
I see the moon is shining so bright tonight
To me you're the one I've been waiting for
I see stars in you're eyes
Oh, you just make me feel so happy
Always know that you are
The only one in my heart
I hear a symphony playing from a far
As we dance to the song that is played this night
I see stars in your eyes
Oh, you just make me truly happy
Always know that you are
The only one for me
I feel so blue when you're not around me
Then I think of you as I search for the stars above me
I see stars in your eyes
Oh, you just make me truly happy
Always know that you are
The only one for me
Always know that you are
The only one in my heart
