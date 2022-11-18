Lirik Lagu Changing Fate - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Changing Fate – Mocca

In the darkest hour of night

I'm sitting here

Waiting for your reply

In the coldest chill of night

I'm standing still

Waiting for your sign

What do we have now? Take a look at us.

Though it takes courage. do we have enough?

Do we let love depreciate or do we dare to change our fate?

In the twilight hue of dawn

I lie awake quiet and withdrawn

On the window pane the beating rain

Plays a lonely song

What do we have now? Take a look at us.

Though it takes courage.do we have enough?

Do we let love depreciate or do we dare to change our fate?

In the coldest chill of night

I'm standing still

Waiting for your sign

What do we have now? Take a look at us.

Though it takes courage.do we have enough?

Do we let love depreciate or do we dare to change our fate?

Take a look at us.do we have enough? (what about us now)

Take a look at us.do we dare to change our fate? (what about us now)

Take a look at us.do we have enough? (what about us now)

Take a look at us.do we dare to change our fate?

In the darkest hour of night

I'm sitting here

Waiting for your reply

Credits

Artis: Mocca

Tanggal rilis: 9 Januari 2015

Genre: Children's Music, Pop, J-Pop, Indonesian Pop

Label: LUCKYME

Fakta di Balik Lagu Changing Fate

Pada tahun 2015, Mocca kembali merilis sebuah album yang berjudul "Home". Album yang diproduksi oleh Lucky Me Music ini berisikan 12 buah lagu yang dibuat langsung oleh para personel Mocca. Banyak eksperimen yang diperdengarkan dalam album ini, beberapa lagu bahkan akan terasa sangat asing di telinga pecinta musik Mocca.