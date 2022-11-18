Lirik Lagu Changing Fate - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

In the darkest hour of night
I'm sitting here
Waiting for your reply
In the coldest chill of night
I'm standing still
Waiting for your sign
What do we have now? Take a look at us.
Though it takes courage. do we have enough?
Do we let love depreciate or do we dare to change our fate?
In the twilight hue of dawn
I lie awake quiet and withdrawn
On the window pane the beating rain
Plays a lonely song
What do we have now? Take a look at us.
Though it takes courage.do we have enough?
Do we let love depreciate or do we dare to change our fate?
In the coldest chill of night
I'm standing still
Waiting for your sign
What do we have now? Take a look at us.
Though it takes courage.do we have enough?
Do we let love depreciate or do we dare to change our fate?
Take a look at us.do we have enough? (what about us now)
Take a look at us.do we dare to change our fate? (what about us now)
Take a look at us.do we have enough? (what about us now)
Take a look at us.do we dare to change our fate?
In the darkest hour of night
I'm sitting here
Waiting for your reply
Credits
Artis: Mocca
Tanggal rilis: 9 Januari 2015
Genre: Children's Music, Pop, J-Pop, Indonesian Pop
Label: LUCKYME
Fakta di Balik Lagu Changing Fate
Pada tahun 2015, Mocca kembali merilis sebuah album yang berjudul "Home". Album yang diproduksi oleh Lucky Me Music ini berisikan 12 buah lagu yang dibuat langsung oleh para personel Mocca. Banyak eksperimen yang diperdengarkan dalam album ini, beberapa lagu bahkan akan terasa sangat asing di telinga pecinta musik Mocca.
