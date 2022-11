Home – Mocca

After a long long walk

I finally found my way

After a long long time

I finally found my place

Warm hug is a home

I've found that I belong here

Warm hug is a home

I knew that I belong here

Warm hug is a home

I've found that I belong here

Warm hug is a home

I knew that I belong here

Credits

Artis: Mocca

Tanggal rilis: 9 Januari 2015

Genre: Children's Music, Pop, J-Pop, Indonesian Pop

Label: LUCKYME