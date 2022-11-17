Lirik Lagu Everything’s Not Lost - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything’s Not Lost - Coldplay
When I counted up my demons
Saw there was one for every day
With the good ones on my shoulders
I drove the other ones away
So if you ever feel neglected
And if you think that all is lost
I'll be counting up my demons, yeah
Hoping everything's not lost
When you thought that it was over
You could feel it all around
And everybody's out to get you
Don't you let it drag you down
'Cause if you ever feel neglected
And if you think that all is lost
I'll be counting up my demons, oh oh oh oh
Hoping everything's not lost
If you ever feel neglected
If you think that all is lost
I'll be counting up my demons, yeah
Hoping everything's not lost
Singing out oh, oh, oh, yeah
Oh, oh, yeah
Oh, oh, yeah
I know that everything's not lost
So come on, yeah
Oh, oh, yeah
Come on, yeah
I know that everything's not lost
Oh, oh, yeah
Oh, oh, yeah
Oh, oh, yeah
I know that everything's not lost
