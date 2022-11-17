Lirik Lagu Everything’s Not Lost - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything’s Not Lost - Coldplay

When I counted up my demons

Saw there was one for every day

With the good ones on my shoulders

I drove the other ones away

So if you ever feel neglected

And if you think that all is lost

I'll be counting up my demons, yeah

Hoping everything's not lost

When you thought that it was over

You could feel it all around

And everybody's out to get you

Don't you let it drag you down

'Cause if you ever feel neglected

And if you think that all is lost

I'll be counting up my demons, oh oh oh oh

Hoping everything's not lost

If you ever feel neglected

If you think that all is lost

I'll be counting up my demons, yeah

Hoping everything's not lost

Singing out oh, oh, oh, yeah

Oh, oh, yeah

Oh, oh, yeah

I know that everything's not lost

So come on, yeah

Oh, oh, yeah

Come on, yeah

I know that everything's not lost

Oh, oh, yeah

Oh, oh, yeah

Oh, oh, yeah

I know that everything's not lost