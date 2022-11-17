Lirik Lagu Mr. Brightside - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Brightside - The Killers
Coming out of my cage
And I've been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
Because I want it all
It started out with a kiss
How did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss
Now I'm falling asleep
And she's calling a cab
While he's having a smoke
And she's taking a drag
Now they're going to bed
And my stomach is sick
And it's all in my head
But she's touching his chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
And I just can't look, it's killing me
And taking control
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it's just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside
I'm coming out of my cage
And I've been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
Because I want it all
It started out with a kiss
How did it end up like this?
(It was only a kiss), it was only a kiss
Now I'm falling asleep
And she's calling a cab
While he's having a smoke
And she's taking a drag
Now they're going to bed
And my stomach is sick
And it's all in my head
But she's touching his chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
'Cause I just can't look, it's killing me
And taking control
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibi
But it's just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside
I never
I never
I never
I never
Credit
Artis: The Killers
Album: Hot Fuss
Dirilis: 29 September 2003
Penulis lagu: Dave Keuning dan Brandon Flowers
Genre: Alternative rock, Pop rock, Alternative/Indie, New wave, Synth-pop, Power pop, Dance/Electronic, Rock
Fakta di Balik Lagu Mr. Brightside
Ini adalah lagu pertama yang pernah direkam The Killers untuk demo mereka pada tahun 2002.
Lagu ini disusun oleh gitaris Dave Keuning dan liriknya ditulis oleh Brandon Flowers. Itu direkam ulang dan dirilis sebagai single pada tahun 2004.
