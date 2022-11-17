Lirik Lagu Mr. Brightside - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Brightside - The Killers

Coming out of my cage

And I've been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down

Because I want it all

It started out with a kiss

How did it end up like this?

It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss

Now I'm falling asleep

And she's calling a cab

While he's having a smoke

And she's taking a drag

Now they're going to bed

And my stomach is sick

And it's all in my head

But she's touching his chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

And I just can't look, it's killing me

And taking control

Jealousy, turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibis

But it's just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside

I'm coming out of my cage

And I've been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down

Because I want it all

It started out with a kiss

How did it end up like this?

(It was only a kiss), it was only a kiss

Now I'm falling asleep

And she's calling a cab

While he's having a smoke

And she's taking a drag

Now they're going to bed

And my stomach is sick

And it's all in my head

But she's touching his chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

'Cause I just can't look, it's killing me

And taking control

Jealousy, turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibi

But it's just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside

I never

I never

I never

I never

Credit

Artis: The Killers

Album: Hot Fuss

Dirilis: 29 September 2003

Penulis lagu: Dave Keuning dan Brandon Flowers

Genre: Alternative rock, Pop rock, Alternative/Indie, New wave, Synth-pop, Power pop, Dance/Electronic, Rock

Fakta di Balik Lagu Mr. Brightside

Ini adalah lagu pertama yang pernah direkam The Killers untuk demo mereka pada tahun 2002.

Lagu ini disusun oleh gitaris Dave Keuning dan liriknya ditulis oleh Brandon Flowers. Itu direkam ulang dan dirilis sebagai single pada tahun 2004.