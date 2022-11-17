Lirik Lagu Everyday and Everynight - Pee Wee Gaskins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday and Everynight - Pee Wee Gaskins
And this will lead to the time
We spent the night and talked about our lives
And don't forget to say goodnight
And I look you in the eyes
The temperature was cold but didn't mean anything
Since then I miss you everyday and everynight
Everyday and everynight
Everyday and everynight
Everyday and everynight
I came between the doorstep and window
I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before
So take me by the hand
Let's go as this drama just begun
I came between the doorstep and window
I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before
So take me by the hand
Let's go as this drama just begun
Everyday and everynight
Everyday and everynight
Everyday and everynight
I came between the doorstep and window
I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before
So take me by the hand
Let's go as this drama just begun
I came between the doorstep and window
I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before
So take me by the hand
Let's go as this drama just begun
Since then I miss you everyday and everynight
