Lirik Lagu Everyday and Everynight - Pee Wee Gaskins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday and Everynight - Pee Wee Gaskins

And this will lead to the time

We spent the night and talked about our lives

And don't forget to say goodnight

And I look you in the eyes

The temperature was cold but didn't mean anything

Since then I miss you everyday and everynight

Everyday and everynight

Everyday and everynight

Everyday and everynight

I came between the doorstep and window

I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before

So take me by the hand

Let's go as this drama just begun

I came between the doorstep and window

I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before

So take me by the hand

Let's go as this drama just begun

Everyday and everynight

Everyday and everynight

Everyday and everynight

I came between the doorstep and window

I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before

So take me by the hand

Let's go as this drama just begun

I came between the doorstep and window

I'll let you see the part of the world you haven't seen before

So take me by the hand

Let's go as this drama just begun

Since then I miss you everyday and everynight