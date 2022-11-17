Lirik Lagu Holiday - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holiday - Little Mix

Boy, have I told ya?

I swear you put the sun up in my sky

When it's cold, you pull me closer

So hot, it's like the middle of July (of July)

Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down (lay you down)

Nothing better than your skin on mine (skin on mine)

And I've been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy, you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night?

We don't stop, all up on my body, babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh

Up all night, we don't stop, feel up on my body, babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday

So I'ma let go

No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (oh-oh)

Close to you, baby (oh-oh)

We're taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever, my baby (oh-oh)

And you're turning me on (oh, oh-oh)

Boy, have I told ya?

You give it to me like no other guy

We got that heat, yeah, like the summer (summer)

And that's why I'm so glad I made you mine

Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down (lay you down)

Nothing better than your skin on mine (skin on mine)

And I've been looking for that feeling, looking all my life

Boy, you give it to me every time

Can we make it all night?

We don't stop, all up on my body, babe, ooh

Touch me like a summer night

You feel like a holiday, ooh (holiday, yeah)

Up all night, we don't stop, feel up on my body, babe

We're just dancing the night away

Boy, you feel like a holiday

So I'ma let go

No one else in the world could ever

Come close to you, baby (close to you, baby)

Close to you, baby (close to you, baby)

We're taking it slow

Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever, my baby (oh-oh)

And you're turning me on (oh, oh-oh)