Lirik Lagu Holiday - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holiday - Little Mix
Boy, have I told ya?
I swear you put the sun up in my sky
When it's cold, you pull me closer
So hot, it's like the middle of July (of July)
Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down (lay you down)
Nothing better than your skin on mine (skin on mine)
And I've been looking for that feeling, looking all my life
Boy, you give it to me every time
Can we make it all night?
We don't stop, all up on my body, babe, ooh
Touch me like a summer night, you feel like a holiday, ooh
Up all night, we don't stop, feel up on my body, babe
We're just dancing the night away
Boy, you feel like a holiday
So I'ma let go
No one else in the world could ever come close to you, baby (oh-oh)
Close to you, baby (oh-oh)
We're taking it slow
Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever, my baby (oh-oh)
And you're turning me on (oh, oh-oh)
Boy, have I told ya?
You give it to me like no other guy
We got that heat, yeah, like the summer (summer)
And that's why I'm so glad I made you mine
Wanna have a little taste so let me lay you down (lay you down)
Nothing better than your skin on mine (skin on mine)
And I've been looking for that feeling, looking all my life
Boy, you give it to me every time
Can we make it all night?
We don't stop, all up on my body, babe, ooh
Touch me like a summer night
You feel like a holiday, ooh (holiday, yeah)
Up all night, we don't stop, feel up on my body, babe
We're just dancing the night away
Boy, you feel like a holiday
So I'ma let go
No one else in the world could ever
Come close to you, baby (close to you, baby)
Close to you, baby (close to you, baby)
We're taking it slow
Whenever, wherever, we're lasting forever, my baby (oh-oh)
And you're turning me on (oh, oh-oh)
