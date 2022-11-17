Lirik Lagu Somebody Told Me - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody Told Me - The Killers
Breakin' my back just to know your name
Seventeen tracks and I've had it with this game
A breakin' my back just to know your name
But Heaven ain't close in a place like this
Anything goes but don't blink, you might miss
'Cause Heaven ain't close in a place like this
I said Heaven ain't close in a place like this
Bring it back down, bring it back down tonight (hoo hoo)
Never thought I'd let a rumor ruin my moonlight
Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend
Who looked like a girlfriend
That I had in February of last year
It's not confidential, I've got potential
Ready let's roll onto something new
Takin' it's toll then I'm leaving without you
'Cause Heaven ain't close in a place like this
I said Heaven ain't close in a place like this
Bring it back down, bring it back down tonight (hoo hoo)
Never thought I'd let a rumor ruin my moonlight
Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend
Who looked like a girlfriend
That I had in February of last year
It's not confidential, I've got potential
A rushing, rushing around
Pace yourself for me (for me)
I said maybe, baby, please (please)
But I just don't know now (baby, baby)
When all I want to do is try
Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend
Who looked like a girlfriend
That I had in February of last year
It's not confidential, I've got potential
A rushing, rushing around
Artikel Pilihan