Lirik Lagu Somebody Told Me - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody Told Me - The Killers

Breakin' my back just to know your name

Seventeen tracks and I've had it with this game

A breakin' my back just to know your name

But Heaven ain't close in a place like this

Anything goes but don't blink, you might miss

'Cause Heaven ain't close in a place like this

I said Heaven ain't close in a place like this

Bring it back down, bring it back down tonight (hoo hoo)

Never thought I'd let a rumor ruin my moonlight

Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

Ready let's roll onto something new

Takin' it's toll then I'm leaving without you

'Cause Heaven ain't close in a place like this

I said Heaven ain't close in a place like this

Bring it back down, bring it back down tonight (hoo hoo)

Never thought I'd let a rumor ruin my moonlight

Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

A rushing, rushing around

Pace yourself for me (for me)

I said maybe, baby, please (please)

But I just don't know now (baby, baby)

When all I want to do is try

Well somebody told me you had a boyfriend

Who looked like a girlfriend

That I had in February of last year

It's not confidential, I've got potential

A rushing, rushing around