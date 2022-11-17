Lirik Lagu Jumping Jupiter - Pee Wee Gaskins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jumping Jupiter - Pee Wee Gaskins
Can you tell me how
How to get over you?
Do I need a spaceship so i can move out to another planet
Staring at old pictures, trying to remember
Things I should forget, every little thing wakes me up from dreaming
I need to climb myself to the window
I need to breathe to let this go
And move on is what I need, someone end this drama
Staring at old pictures, trying to remember
Things I should forget, every little thing wakes me up from dreaming
Oh jealousy, stay away from me
I give you one last shot to prove that you are worthy
Can I ask nicely
Would you cross the sea for someone who wouldn't jump a pond for you?
Can't you see?
You don't belong to me
Try to understand
Don't put this all on me
You miscalculated, you thought that I'd never leave
Rest assured i'm tired
Come back when it's over
