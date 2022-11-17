Lirik Lagu Jumping Jupiter - Pee Wee Gaskins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jumping Jupiter - Pee Wee Gaskins

Can you tell me how

How to get over you?

Do I need a spaceship so i can move out to another planet

Staring at old pictures, trying to remember

Things I should forget, every little thing wakes me up from dreaming

I need to climb myself to the window

I need to breathe to let this go

And move on is what I need, someone end this drama

Staring at old pictures, trying to remember

Things I should forget, every little thing wakes me up from dreaming

Oh jealousy, stay away from me

I give you one last shot to prove that you are worthy

Can I ask nicely

Would you cross the sea for someone who wouldn't jump a pond for you?

Can't you see?

You don't belong to me

Try to understand

Don't put this all on me

You miscalculated, you thought that I'd never leave

Rest assured i'm tired

Come back when it's over