Lirik Lagu Don’t Think About It - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Don’t Think About It - Justine Skye

Every time I think about us

I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't love

I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't trust

We about that all day loving, all night

Calling up your phone, I'm trying to hit

I'm still getting over what you did to me

You sent me a picture of your (uh)

And I was like, "Ahhh-ahh, ahhh-ahh"

I'll be 'round in 10 or maybe less

You can pour the Henny and then get me out my dress, oh

Don't want no one else, he do it best

You got me like (Ohh) Mmm (Yeah) Oh

Keeping me up like insomnia

But when we're done, I'm back in my car

We fit together but we're better apart

Like mmm, yeah, yeah, yeah

Every time I think about us

I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't love

I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't trust

We about that all day loving, all night

Don't think about it

Every time I think about this

I know I'm cool 'cause I know what this is

I know I'm cool 'cause I'ma realist

We about that all day loving, all night

Don't think about it

Flew into L.A., I'm on the strip

My whip in Calabasas, come and pick me up

I'm not trying to hang, I wanna dip

I'm dreaming 'bout ahhh-ahh, ahhh-ahh

You ain't gotta stress about no strings

I prefer it if we're unattached, it ain't a ting, no

You ain't gotta worry 'bout a thing

You got me like (Mmm) Oh (Oh) Oh

Keeping me up like insomnia

But when we're done, I'm back in my car

We fit together but we're better apart

Like mmm, yeah, yeah, yeah

Every time I think about us

I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't love

I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't, trust

We about that all day loving, all night

Don't think about it

Every time I think about this

I know I'm cool 'cause I know what this is

I know I'm cool 'cause I'ma realist

We about that all day loving, all night

Let's slow down

Let's slow down