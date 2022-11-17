Lirik Lagu Don’t Think About It - Justine Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Don’t Think About It - Justine Skye
Every time I think about us
I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't love
I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't trust
We about that all day loving, all night
Calling up your phone, I'm trying to hit
I'm still getting over what you did to me
You sent me a picture of your (uh)
And I was like, "Ahhh-ahh, ahhh-ahh"
I'll be 'round in 10 or maybe less
You can pour the Henny and then get me out my dress, oh
Don't want no one else, he do it best
You got me like (Ohh) Mmm (Yeah) Oh
Keeping me up like insomnia
But when we're done, I'm back in my car
We fit together but we're better apart
Like mmm, yeah, yeah, yeah
Every time I think about us
I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't love
I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't trust
We about that all day loving, all night
Don't think about it
Every time I think about this
I know I'm cool 'cause I know what this is
I know I'm cool 'cause I'ma realist
We about that all day loving, all night
Don't think about it
Flew into L.A., I'm on the strip
My whip in Calabasas, come and pick me up
I'm not trying to hang, I wanna dip
I'm dreaming 'bout ahhh-ahh, ahhh-ahh
You ain't gotta stress about no strings
I prefer it if we're unattached, it ain't a ting, no
You ain't gotta worry 'bout a thing
You got me like (Mmm) Oh (Oh) Oh
Keeping me up like insomnia
But when we're done, I'm back in my car
We fit together but we're better apart
Like mmm, yeah, yeah, yeah
Every time I think about us
I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't love
I know I'm cool 'cause I know it ain't, trust
We about that all day loving, all night
Don't think about it
Every time I think about this
I know I'm cool 'cause I know what this is
I know I'm cool 'cause I'ma realist
We about that all day loving, all night
Let's slow down
Let's slow down
