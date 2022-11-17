Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 November 2022, 03:00 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu David Archuleta berjudul Crush.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu David Archuleta berjudul Crush. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta

I hung up the phone tonight
Something happened for the first time
Deep inside it was a rush
What a rush

'Cause the possibility
That you would ever feel the same way about me
It's just too much
Just too much

Why do I keep running from the truth?
All I ever think about is you
You got me hypnotized
So mesmerized
And I've just got to know

Do you ever think
When you're all alone
All that we could be?
Where this thing could go?
Am I crazy or falling in love?
Is it real or just another crush?

Do you catch a breath
When I look at you?
Are you holding back
Like the way you do?
'Cause I'm trying, trying to walk away
But I know this crush ain't going away
Going away

Has it ever crossed your mind
When we're hanging
Spending time, girl, are we just friends?
Is there more? Is there more? (Is there more)

See it's a chance we've gotta take
'Cause I believe that we can make
This into something that will last
Last forever, forever

Do you ever think
When you're all alone
All that we could be?
Where this thing could go?
Am I crazy or falling in love?
Is it real or just another crush?
Do you catch a breath
When I look at you?
Are you holding back
Like the way you do?
'Cause I'm trying, trying to walk away
But I know this crush ain't going away
Going away

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

Profil Zaskia Gotik, Pedangdut yang Sempat Dipilih menjadi Duta Pancasila

16 November 2022, 09:00 WIB
Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

15 November 2022, 09:38 WIB
Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

Catat! 2 Link dan Cara Jitu Menang War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta

15 November 2022, 09:26 WIB
Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya

15 November 2022, 07:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mungkin Takut Perubahan – Lomba Sihir dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 November 2022, 00:58 WIB
Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

Sejarah dan Perkembangan Speaker dari Masa ke Masa

14 November 2022, 13:01 WIB
Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

Link dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour di Jakarta Hari ke-1 dan ke-2, Jangan Sampai Salah Jadwal

14 November 2022, 10:14 WIB
Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

Jeruji Gelar Warlock Show Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-26, Tak Ada Pilihan Selain Bergerak

14 November 2022, 08:35 WIB
Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

Cara Beli Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Khusus BLINK Membership, Hindari Kesalahan yang Buat Pesanan Gagal

14 November 2022, 07:58 WIB
8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

8 Tips War Tiket BLACKPINK BORN PINK di Jakarta, Sudah Siap BLINK?

14 November 2022, 07:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Guru di Jabar Tak Fokus Mengajar, Terbelit Mengisi Aplikasi dan Berfoto
2

Sejarah Karang Setra, Kolam Renang Legendaris di Bandung yang Diresmikan Soekarno
3

Asal-usul Nama Karawang dari Berbagai Catatan Sejarah
4

Sejarah Singkat Kerajaan Sumedang Larang dan Asal-usul Nama Sumedang
5

Asal-usul Nama Tasikmalaya dan Perjalanan Perubahan dari Nama Sukapura
6

Trik War Tiket BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta Anti Gagal Lengkap dengan Link Pembeliannya
7

Fakta Kim Keon Hee, Istri Presiden Korea Selatan yang Awet Muda di Usia 50 Tahun
8

Titik Terang Penyebab Kematian Keluarga di Kalideres Mulai Terlihat
9

KTT G20 Indonesia: Rincian Jadwal Agenda Lengkap Pemimpin Dunia hingga Isu Global yang Dibahas
10

Cara Dapat Tiket Konser BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour in Jakarta, untuk War Hari Ini

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Priangan

Perut Jimin BTS Tersingkap Saat Latihan Koreografi, Ini Reaksi ARMY yang Viral di Media Sosial

Perut Jimin BTS Tersingkap Saat Latihan Koreografi, Ini Reaksi ARMY yang Viral di Media Sosial

17 November 2022, 04:16 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 17 November 2022 2022 Ada Simmba, Yehh Jadu Dan Ekspedisi Merah

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini Kamis, 17 November 2022 2022 Ada Simmba, Yehh Jadu Dan Ekspedisi Merah

17 November 2022, 04:16 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Shalat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitanya, 22 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah Kamis 17 November 2022

Jadwal Shalat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitanya, 22 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah Kamis 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini,Kamis 17 November 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banyumas Hari Ini,Kamis 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Australia Open 2022, Hari Ini 17 November: 10 Wakil Indonesia Siap Berlaga di Babak 16 Besar

Jadwal Australia Open 2022, Hari Ini 17 November: 10 Wakil Indonesia Siap Berlaga di Babak 16 Besar

17 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Utara Times

Catat! Primbon Jawa Ramal 7 Weton yang Bakal Kaya Raya Banjir Rezeki di Tahun 2023

Catat! Primbon Jawa Ramal 7 Weton yang Bakal Kaya Raya Banjir Rezeki di Tahun 2023

17 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara GTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Zak Storm Hingga Superdeal Indonesia

17 November 2022, 04:15 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Asnawi Mangkualam Pemain Ansan Greeners Tak Puas Bermain di K-League, Ingin ke Liga Inggris Susul Elkan Baggot

Asnawi Mangkualam Pemain Ansan Greeners Tak Puas Bermain di K-League, Ingin ke Liga Inggris Susul Elkan Baggot

17 November 2022, 04:14 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Perahu Kertas - Maudy Ayunda: Ku Bahagia, Kau Telah Terlahir Di Dunia

Lirik Lagu Perahu Kertas - Maudy Ayunda: Ku Bahagia, Kau Telah Terlahir Di Dunia

17 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Jodoh Wasiat Bapak Hingga Naagin 3

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Jodoh Wasiat Bapak Hingga Naagin 3

17 November 2022, 04:10 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Gopi dan Intip Seleb Pindah Jam Tayang

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Gopi dan Intip Seleb Pindah Jam Tayang

17 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Fearless Kungfu King Hingga Crime Story

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Fearless Kungfu King Hingga Crime Story

17 November 2022, 04:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 17 November2022 Ada Live World Cup Warm Up Dan BRI Liga 1

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Kamis, 17 November2022 Ada Live World Cup Warm Up Dan BRI Liga 1

17 November 2022, 04:01 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini Kamis, 17 November 2022: Jangan Berlebihan dalam Hal Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini Kamis, 17 November 2022: Jangan Berlebihan dalam Hal Cinta

17 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 17 November 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Kamis 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Sweet Daddy Hingga Bioskop TransTV Winchester

Jadwal Acara TransTV Kamis 17 November 2022, Saksikan Sweet Daddy Hingga Bioskop TransTV Winchester

17 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Ciamis dan Sekitarnya, Kamis 17 November 2022

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Ciamis dan Sekitarnya, Kamis 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 03:58 WIB

Media Blora

Update Contoh Soal UAS PKN Kelas 7 Semester 1 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

Update Contoh Soal UAS PKN Kelas 7 Semester 1 Beserta Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022

17 November 2022, 03:56 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Aktif Hari Ini Kamis, 17 November 2022

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Mobile Legends Aktif Hari Ini Kamis, 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 03:54 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Kamis, 17 November 2022 Sekarang Juga

Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif PUBG Kamis, 17 November 2022 Sekarang Juga

17 November 2022, 03:53 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Modern Warships Kamis, 17 November 2022 Klaim Sekarang Juga

Kode Redeem Modern Warships Kamis, 17 November 2022 Klaim Sekarang Juga

17 November 2022, 03:51 WIB

Media Blora

30 Soal UAS PKN Kelas 7 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajar 2022 2023

30 Soal UAS PKN Kelas 7 Semester 1 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru Kurikulum 2013 Tahun Ajar 2022 2023

17 November 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Koe Redeem Aktif Genshin Impact Kamis, 17 November 2022 Klaim Sekarang Sebelum Kadaluarsa

Ini Koe Redeem Aktif Genshin Impact Kamis, 17 November 2022 Klaim Sekarang Sebelum Kadaluarsa

17 November 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Tukarkan Sekarang Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Kamis, 17 November 2022

Tukarkan Sekarang Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Ini Kode Redeem Aktif Arena of Valor Kamis, 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 03:49 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Pangandaran dan Sekitarnya, Kamis 17 November 2022

Info Jadwal Sholat Untuk Kabupaten Pangandaran dan Sekitarnya, Kamis 17 November 2022

17 November 2022, 03:48 WIB