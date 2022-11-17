Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta

I hung up the phone tonight

Something happened for the first time

Deep inside it was a rush

What a rush

'Cause the possibility

That you would ever feel the same way about me

It's just too much

Just too much

Why do I keep running from the truth?

All I ever think about is you

You got me hypnotized

So mesmerized

And I've just got to know

Do you ever think

When you're all alone

All that we could be?

Where this thing could go?

Am I crazy or falling in love?

Is it real or just another crush?

Do you catch a breath

When I look at you?

Are you holding back

Like the way you do?

'Cause I'm trying, trying to walk away

But I know this crush ain't going away

Going away

Has it ever crossed your mind

When we're hanging

Spending time, girl, are we just friends?

Is there more? Is there more? (Is there more)

See it's a chance we've gotta take

'Cause I believe that we can make

This into something that will last

Last forever, forever

Do you ever think

When you're all alone

All that we could be?

Where this thing could go?

Am I crazy or falling in love?

Is it real or just another crush?

Do you catch a breath

When I look at you?

Are you holding back

Like the way you do?

'Cause I'm trying, trying to walk away

But I know this crush ain't going away

Going away