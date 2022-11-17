Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crush - David Archuleta
I hung up the phone tonight
Something happened for the first time
Deep inside it was a rush
What a rush
'Cause the possibility
That you would ever feel the same way about me
It's just too much
Just too much
Why do I keep running from the truth?
All I ever think about is you
You got me hypnotized
So mesmerized
And I've just got to know
Do you ever think
When you're all alone
All that we could be?
Where this thing could go?
Am I crazy or falling in love?
Is it real or just another crush?
Do you catch a breath
When I look at you?
Are you holding back
Like the way you do?
'Cause I'm trying, trying to walk away
But I know this crush ain't going away
Going away
Has it ever crossed your mind
When we're hanging
Spending time, girl, are we just friends?
Is there more? Is there more? (Is there more)
See it's a chance we've gotta take
'Cause I believe that we can make
This into something that will last
Last forever, forever
Do you ever think
When you're all alone
All that we could be?
Where this thing could go?
Am I crazy or falling in love?
Is it real or just another crush?
Do you catch a breath
When I look at you?
Are you holding back
Like the way you do?
'Cause I'm trying, trying to walk away
But I know this crush ain't going away
Going away
Artikel Pilihan