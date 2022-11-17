Lirik Lagu I’m So Tired – Fugazi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’m So Tired – Fugazi

Out here I can barely see my breath

Surrounded by jealousy and death

I can't be reached, only had one call

Dragged underneath, separate from you all

This time I've lost my own return

In spite of everything I've learned

I hid my tracks, spit out all my air

Slipped into cracks, stripped of all my cares

I'm so tired sheep are counting me

No more struggle, no more energy

No more patient and you can write that down

It's all too crazy and I'm not sticking round

Credit

Artis: Fugazi

Album: Instrument Soundtrack

Songwriter: Brendan John Canty, Guy C Picciotto, Ian T G Mac Kaye, Joseph Lally

Dirilis: 1999

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Folk

Fakta di balik lagu I’m So Tired

Lagu berjudul I’m So Tired yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat yaitu Fugazi.

Dirilis pada tahun 1999 lalu, lagu yang berdurasi 1 menit 58 detik ini masuk ke dalam album yang bertajuk Instrument Soundtrack.