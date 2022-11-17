Lirik Lagu I’m So Tired – Fugazi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’m So Tired – Fugazi
Out here I can barely see my breath
Surrounded by jealousy and death
I can't be reached, only had one call
Dragged underneath, separate from you all
This time I've lost my own return
In spite of everything I've learned
I hid my tracks, spit out all my air
Slipped into cracks, stripped of all my cares
I'm so tired sheep are counting me
No more struggle, no more energy
No more patient and you can write that down
It's all too crazy and I'm not sticking round
Credit
Artis: Fugazi
Album: Instrument Soundtrack
Songwriter: Brendan John Canty, Guy C Picciotto, Ian T G Mac Kaye, Joseph Lally
Dirilis: 1999
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Folk
Fakta di balik lagu I’m So Tired
Lagu berjudul I’m So Tired yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat yaitu Fugazi.
Dirilis pada tahun 1999 lalu, lagu yang berdurasi 1 menit 58 detik ini masuk ke dalam album yang bertajuk Instrument Soundtrack.
