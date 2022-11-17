Lirik Lagu Tell Her You Love Her – Echosmith ft Mat Kearney dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Tell Her You Love Her – Echosmith ft Mat Kearney
Tell her a story
Tell her the honest truth
You treat her better
Make sure to see it through
Don't be just everything she wants
Be everything she needs
When she says she loves you
Tell her you love her too
Ooh, oh
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
Give her a reason
Reason to love all you do
She'll tell you secrets
You'll tell her secrets too
She'll tell you all her hopes and dreams
You'll tell them too
When she says she loves you
Tell her you love her too
Tell her you love her too
But don't you run away, run away
When you get tired
'Cause this will slip away, slip away
And start a fire
That can never be put out
Oh, hurry, time is running out
But don't you run away, run away
Before you tell her you love her
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
When she says she needs you
Tell her you need her too
You tell her clearly
Speak what your heart wants you to
Tell her she's lovely
Always tell her the truth
When she says she loves you
Tell her you love her too
But please don't you run away, run away
When you get tired
'Cause this will slip away, slip away
And start a fire
That can never be put out
Oh, hurry, time is running out
But don't you run away, run away
Before you tell her you love her
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
You love her
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh
Ooh-oh, oh, oh
