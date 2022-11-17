Lirik Lagu Tell Her You Love Her – Echosmith ft Mat Kearney dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Tell Her You Love Her – Echosmith ft Mat Kearney

Tell her a story

Tell her the honest truth

You treat her better

Make sure to see it through

Don't be just everything she wants

Be everything she needs

When she says she loves you

Tell her you love her too

Ooh, oh

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

Give her a reason

Reason to love all you do

She'll tell you secrets

You'll tell her secrets too

She'll tell you all her hopes and dreams

You'll tell them too

When she says she loves you

Tell her you love her too

Tell her you love her too



But don't you run away, run away

When you get tired

'Cause this will slip away, slip away

And start a fire

That can never be put out

Oh, hurry, time is running out

But don't you run away, run away

Before you tell her you love her

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

When she says she needs you

Tell her you need her too

You tell her clearly

Speak what your heart wants you to

Tell her she's lovely

Always tell her the truth

When she says she loves you

Tell her you love her too

But please don't you run away, run away

When you get tired

'Cause this will slip away, slip away

And start a fire

That can never be put out

Oh, hurry, time is running out

But don't you run away, run away

Before you tell her you love her

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

You love her

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh

Ooh-oh, oh, oh

