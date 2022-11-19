Lirik Lagu Them Girls Be Like - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Them Girls Be Like - Fifth Harmony



Do my ass look fat? (Or nah?)

Should I call him back? (Or nah?)

Wear my hair like that? (Or nah?)

Do he make them stacks? (Or nah?)



If you ever been around then you'll hear us

Talkin' all that crazy shit like we do

Do you ever post your pics with no filter?

Hashtag I woke up like this too



Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)

Them girls be like (Ooh-hoo)

Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)

Them girls be like

Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)

That's what we be like

That's what we be like yeah

Lovin' this life cause we really don't care

Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)

That's what we be like

That's what we be like yeah

Lovin' this life cause we really don't care



Is she hatin'? (Uh huh)

Do it phase me? (Uh uh)

Take a selfie every night (Uh huh)

Get at least one hundred likes (Uh huh)



If you ever been around then you'll hear us

Talkin' all that crazy shit like we do

Do you ever post your pics with no filter?

Hashtag I woke up like this too



Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)

Them girls be like (Ooh-hoo)

Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)

Them girls be like

Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)

That's what we be like

That's what we be like yeah

Lovin' this life cause we really don't care

Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)

That's what we be like

That's what we be like yeah

Lovin' this life cause we really don't care



We ain't like them girls that do too much

If you thirsty you can't sit with us

Why you think them boys be missing us? (Ooh-woah-woah)

You know you hate them girls that do too much

If you thirsty you can't sit with us

Why you think them boys be missing us? (Ooh-woah-woah)



Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)

Them girls be like (Ooh-hoo)

Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)

Them girls be like

Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)

That's what we be like

That's what we be like yeah

Lovin' this life cause we really don't care

Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)

That's what we be like

That's what we be like yeah

Lovin' this life cause we really don't care



Credit



Produser: Tinashe Sibanda



Penulis: Britt Burton, Emily Warren, Tinashe Sibanda, Victoria Monét, dan JHart



Album: Reflections



Genre: Electro-Pop, R&B/Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



Them Girls Be Like merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 24 Agustus 2014 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album debutnya, Reflections.



Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.



Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.



Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.



Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.



Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.



Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.



“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

