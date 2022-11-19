Lirik Lagu Them Girls Be Like - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Them Girls Be Like - Fifth Harmony
Do my ass look fat? (Or nah?)
Should I call him back? (Or nah?)
Wear my hair like that? (Or nah?)
Do he make them stacks? (Or nah?)
If you ever been around then you'll hear us
Talkin' all that crazy shit like we do
Do you ever post your pics with no filter?
Hashtag I woke up like this too
Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)
Them girls be like (Ooh-hoo)
Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)
Them girls be like
Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)
That's what we be like
That's what we be like yeah
Lovin' this life cause we really don't care
Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)
That's what we be like
That's what we be like yeah
Lovin' this life cause we really don't care
Is she hatin'? (Uh huh)
Do it phase me? (Uh uh)
Take a selfie every night (Uh huh)
Get at least one hundred likes (Uh huh)
If you ever been around then you'll hear us
Talkin' all that crazy shit like we do
Do you ever post your pics with no filter?
Hashtag I woke up like this too
Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)
Them girls be like (Ooh-hoo)
Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)
Them girls be like
Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)
That's what we be like
That's what we be like yeah
Lovin' this life cause we really don't care
Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)
That's what we be like
That's what we be like yeah
Lovin' this life cause we really don't care
We ain't like them girls that do too much
If you thirsty you can't sit with us
Why you think them boys be missing us? (Ooh-woah-woah)
You know you hate them girls that do too much
If you thirsty you can't sit with us
Why you think them boys be missing us? (Ooh-woah-woah)
Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)
Them girls be like (Ooh-hoo)
Them girls be like (Oh, oh, oh)
Them girls be like
Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)
That's what we be like
That's what we be like yeah
Lovin' this life cause we really don't care
Oh, hey (Hey, hey, hey), hey (Hey, hey, hey)
That's what we be like
That's what we be like yeah
Lovin' this life cause we really don't care
Credit
Produser: Tinashe Sibanda
Penulis: Britt Burton, Emily Warren, Tinashe Sibanda, Victoria Monét, dan JHart
Album: Reflections
Genre: Electro-Pop, R&B/Soul
Fakta di balik lagu
Them Girls Be Like merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 24 Agustus 2014 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album debutnya, Reflections.
Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.
Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.
Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.
Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.
Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.
Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.
“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
