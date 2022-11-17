Lirik Lagu With You - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With You - Chris Brown

I need you boo, I gotta see you boo

And the hearts all over the world tonight

Said the hearts all over the world tonight

I need you boo (oh), I gotta see you boo (yeah)

And the hearts all over the world tonight

Said the hearts all over the world tonight

Hey little mama, ooh you're a stunner

Hot little figure, yes you're a winner

And I'm so glad to be yours

You're a class all your own

And ooh little cutie, when you talk to me

I swear the whole world stops, you're my sweetheart

And I'm so glad that you're mine

You are one of a kind and

You mean to me what I mean to you

And together, baby there is nothing we won't do

'Cause if I got you, I don't need money, I don't need cars

Girl, you're my all and

Oh I'm into you

And girl, no one else would do

'Cause with every kiss and every hug

You make me fall in love

And now I know I can't be the only one

I bet it's hearts all over the world tonight

With the love of their life who feels

What I feel when I'm

With you, with you, with you, with you, with you, girl

With you, with you, with you, with you, with you

Oh girl, I don't want nobody else

Without you, there's no one left then

You're like Jordans on Saturday

I gotta have you and I cannot wait now

Hey, little shawty, say you care for me

You know I care for you, you know that I'll be true

You know that I won't lie, you know that I would try

To be your everything, yeah

'Cause if I got you, I don't need money, I don't need cars

Girl, you're my all and

Oh I'm into you

And girl, no one else would do

'Cause with every kiss and every hug

You make me fall in love

And now I know I can't be the only one

I bet there's hearts all over the world tonight

With the love of their life who feels

What I feel when I'm

With you, with you, with you, with you, with you, oh

With you, with you, with you, with you, with you, hey

And I will never try to deny that you were my whole life

'Cause if you ever let me go, I would die so I won't front

I don't need another woman, I just need your all or nothing

'Cause if I got that then I'll be straight, baby, you're the best part of my day

And I need you, boo

I gotta see you, boo

And there's heart all over the world tonight

Said there's heart all over the world tonight, woo woo yeah

They need it, boo, they need it

They gotta see their boo

Said there's hearts all over the world tonight

Hearts all over the world tonight