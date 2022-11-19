Lirik Lagu My Perfect Cousins – The Undertones dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Perfect Cousins – The Undertones

I've got a cousin called Kevin

He's sure to go to heaven

Always spotless, clean and neat

As smooth as you'll get 'em

He's got a fur lined sheepskin jacket

My ma said they cost a packet

But she won't even let me explain

That me and Kevin we're just not the same



Oh, my perfect cousin

What I like to do he doesn't

He's his family's pride and joy

His mother's little golden boy



He's got a degree in economics

Maths, physics and bionics

He thinks that I'm a cabbage

'Cause I hate University Challenge

Even at the age of ten Smart boy

Kevin was a smart boy then

He always beat me at Subbuteo

'Cause he 'flicked to kick'

And I didn't know



Oh, my perfect cousin

What I like to do he doesn't

He's his family's pride and joy

His mother's little golden boy



His mother bought him a synthesiser

Got the Human League into advise her

Now he's making lots of noise

Playing along with the art school boys

Girls try to attract his attention

But what a shame, it's in vain, total rejection

He will never be left on the shelf

'Cause Kevin, he's in love with himself



Oh, my perfect cousin

What I like to do he doesn't

He's his family's pride and joy

His mother's little golden boy



Credit

Artis: The Undertones

Album: Hypnotised

Rilis: 1980

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Damian O'Neill, Michael Bradley

Fakta di Balik Lagu My Perfect Cousins

My Perfect Cousin merupakan lagu The Undertones yang terinspirasi oleh sepupu dari salah satu anggota band.

Lagu tersebut ditulis selama musim panas 1979 dan direkam di Wisselbord Studios di Hilversum pada bulan Desember 1979.

Lagu tersebut merupakan single keenam yang dirilis oleh Undertones dan single pertama yang ditulis oleh Damian O'Neill dan Michael Bradley.

Video musik lagu tersebut sebagian besar difilmkan di rumah O'Neill bersaudara dan disutradarai oleh Julien Temple.

My Perfect Cousin merupakan yang pertama dari dua single yang akan dirilis dalam LP Hypnotized milik band. LP tersebut dirilis pada 28 Maret 1980.