Lirik Lagu My Perfect Cousins – The Undertones dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Perfect Cousins – The Undertones
I've got a cousin called Kevin
He's sure to go to heaven
Always spotless, clean and neat
As smooth as you'll get 'em
He's got a fur lined sheepskin jacket
My ma said they cost a packet
But she won't even let me explain
That me and Kevin we're just not the same
Oh, my perfect cousin
What I like to do he doesn't
He's his family's pride and joy
His mother's little golden boy
He's got a degree in economics
Maths, physics and bionics
He thinks that I'm a cabbage
'Cause I hate University Challenge
Even at the age of ten Smart boy
Kevin was a smart boy then
He always beat me at Subbuteo
'Cause he 'flicked to kick'
And I didn't know
Oh, my perfect cousin
What I like to do he doesn't
He's his family's pride and joy
His mother's little golden boy
His mother bought him a synthesiser
Got the Human League into advise her
Now he's making lots of noise
Playing along with the art school boys
Girls try to attract his attention
But what a shame, it's in vain, total rejection
He will never be left on the shelf
'Cause Kevin, he's in love with himself
Oh, my perfect cousin
What I like to do he doesn't
He's his family's pride and joy
His mother's little golden boy
Credit
Artis: The Undertones
Album: Hypnotised
Rilis: 1980
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Damian O'Neill, Michael Bradley
Fakta di Balik Lagu My Perfect Cousins
My Perfect Cousin merupakan lagu The Undertones yang terinspirasi oleh sepupu dari salah satu anggota band.
Lagu tersebut ditulis selama musim panas 1979 dan direkam di Wisselbord Studios di Hilversum pada bulan Desember 1979.
Lagu tersebut merupakan single keenam yang dirilis oleh Undertones dan single pertama yang ditulis oleh Damian O'Neill dan Michael Bradley.
Video musik lagu tersebut sebagian besar difilmkan di rumah O'Neill bersaudara dan disutradarai oleh Julien Temple.
My Perfect Cousin merupakan yang pertama dari dua single yang akan dirilis dalam LP Hypnotized milik band. LP tersebut dirilis pada 28 Maret 1980.
Artikel Pilihan