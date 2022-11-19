Lirik Lagu Lemme See Ft. Rick Ross – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 19 November 2022, 01:50 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

 

Lemme SeeUsher Ft. Rick Ross

Yeah
(I'ma need some lovin')
Lemme see what you got baby (So lemme see you)
Usher, baby
I hear you, yeah (I'ma need some lovin')
Rock with me
F-- with me
Yeah

Hey girl, I'm debating if I should take you home
Should I take you home?
I don't mean to keep you waiting
But I just gotta know if you're ready

She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest
I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest
And we've been sipping on that Merlot
So you know what's next
Perfect intermissions, switchin' positions
We so explicit, oh

You've been saying all night long
That you couldn't wait to get me home alone
What you gon' do to me?
Don't talk about it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
Girl, I can't wait to get you home
Talk a good game, man, come on
Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me
Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

I'll be anticipating
What you would do to me
What you gon' do to me
Sex education
Hands on when you're with me
Can you handle me? Yeah

She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest
I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest
And we've been sipping on that Merlot
So you know what's next
Perfect intermissions, switching positions
We so explicit, oh

You've been saying all night long
That you couldn't wait to get me home alone
What you gon' do to me?
Don't talk about it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
Girl, I can't wait to get you home
Talk a good game, man, come on
Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me
Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

Got on all my ice, talkin' cash sh--
Been ballin' all my life, Lamborghini's, fast whips
She down to ride and deserves a boss who down to provide
We run the streets but on G5s, I'm talkin' fly
Boots and blue jeans, Cartier, newer rings
You with a big boy, so we do the big things
Had to valet park it, chanel hoodie on
Looking like Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman, I'm wanted

She on my wanted poster, Ciroc in my mimosa
I'm ballin' like LeBron, we shopping in Milan
The 458 Ferrari I park it on the lawn
I let her meet my tongue, she blew up like a bomb
The sex is so explosive, her stuff is supersonic
She my new addiction, I swear I'm through with-
Rozay and Usher Raymond, girl, we the hottest
Rockin' the most ice, I said we the hottest

You've been saying all night long
That you couldn't wait to get me home alone
What you gon' do to me?
Don't talk about it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see
I can't wait to get you home
Talk a good game, man, come on
Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me
Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it
Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

You bluffin' (I'ma need some lovin')
I'ma need that (It's all or nothing)
All or nothing (So lemme see it)
Lemme see it, uh (Bluffin')
You scared (I'ma need some lovin')
You scared
Usher, baby (It's all or nothing)
All or nothing (So lemme see it)

Credit

Artis: Usher
Album: Looking 4 Myself
Rilis: 2012
Genre: R&Bhip hop
Songwriter: Usher Raymond IV, William Roberts, Eric Bellinger, James Scheffer, Danny Morris, Nickolas Marzouca, Lundon Knighten
Producser: Jim Jonsin, Mr. Morris, Natural

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lemme See

Lemme See merupakan lagu Usher yang dirilis melalui RCA Records sebagai single ketiga dari album studio ke-7 miliknya yang bertajuk Looking 4 Myself.

Lagu tersebut menampilkan vokal dari rapper Rick Ross dan ditulis oleh Usher, Eric Bellinger, Jim Jonsin, Danny Morris, Nikolas Marzouca.

Looking 4 Myself dirilis secara digital pada 4 Mei 2012 dan dikirim ke radio pada 8 Mei 2012.

Lemme See merupakan lagu dengan tempo sedang R&B yang banyak menggunakan synthesizer.

Liriknya menggambarkan Usher sedang merenungkan apa yang akan dia lakukan ketika ia mendapatkan seorang wanita ke dalam kamar tidurnya.

Lemme See memuncak di nomor 46 di Billboard Hot 100. Lagu tersebut juga mencapai nomor dua di tangga lagu Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Editor: Tita Salsabila

