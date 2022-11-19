Lirik Lagu Lemme See Ft. Rick Ross – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lemme See – Usher Ft. Rick Ross



Yeah

(I'ma need some lovin')

Lemme see what you got baby (So lemme see you)

Usher, baby

I hear you, yeah (I'ma need some lovin')

Rock with me

F-- with me

Yeah



Hey girl, I'm debating if I should take you home

Should I take you home?

I don't mean to keep you waiting

But I just gotta know if you're ready



She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest

I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest

And we've been sipping on that Merlot

So you know what's next

Perfect intermissions, switchin' positions

We so explicit, oh



You've been saying all night long

That you couldn't wait to get me home alone

What you gon' do to me?

Don't talk about it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

Girl, I can't wait to get you home

Talk a good game, man, come on

Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me

Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see



I'll be anticipating

What you would do to me

What you gon' do to me

Sex education

Hands on when you're with me

Can you handle me? Yeah



She say she wanna take her skirt off, be my guest

I decided to take my shirt off, and show my chest

And we've been sipping on that Merlot

So you know what's next

Perfect intermissions, switching positions

We so explicit, oh



You've been saying all night long

That you couldn't wait to get me home alone

What you gon' do to me?

Don't talk about it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

Girl, I can't wait to get you home

Talk a good game, man, come on

Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me

Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see



Got on all my ice, talkin' cash sh--

Been ballin' all my life, Lamborghini's, fast whips

She down to ride and deserves a boss who down to provide

We run the streets but on G5s, I'm talkin' fly

Boots and blue jeans, Cartier, newer rings

You with a big boy, so we do the big things

Had to valet park it, chanel hoodie on

Looking like Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman, I'm wanted



She on my wanted poster, Ciroc in my mimosa

I'm ballin' like LeBron, we shopping in Milan

The 458 Ferrari I park it on the lawn

I let her meet my tongue, she blew up like a bomb

The sex is so explosive, her stuff is supersonic

She my new addiction, I swear I'm through with-

Rozay and Usher Raymond, girl, we the hottest

Rockin' the most ice, I said we the hottest



You've been saying all night long

That you couldn't wait to get me home alone

What you gon' do to me?

Don't talk about it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see

I can't wait to get you home

Talk a good game, man, come on

Hollerin' 'bout what you gon' do to me

Quit talkin' 'bout it, be about it

Lemme see, lemme see, lemme see



You bluffin' (I'ma need some lovin')

I'ma need that (It's all or nothing)

All or nothing (So lemme see it)

Lemme see it, uh (Bluffin')

You scared (I'ma need some lovin')

You scared

Usher, baby (It's all or nothing)

All or nothing (So lemme see it)



Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Looking 4 Myself

Rilis: 2012

Genre: R&Bhip hop

Songwriter: Usher Raymond IV, William Roberts, Eric Bellinger, James Scheffer, Danny Morris, Nickolas Marzouca, Lundon Knighten

Producser: Jim Jonsin, Mr. Morris, Natural

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lemme See

Lemme See merupakan lagu Usher yang dirilis melalui RCA Records sebagai single ketiga dari album studio ke-7 miliknya yang bertajuk Looking 4 Myself.

Lagu tersebut menampilkan vokal dari rapper Rick Ross dan ditulis oleh Usher, Eric Bellinger, Jim Jonsin, Danny Morris, Nikolas Marzouca.

Looking 4 Myself dirilis secara digital pada 4 Mei 2012 dan dikirim ke radio pada 8 Mei 2012.

Lemme See merupakan lagu dengan tempo sedang R&B yang banyak menggunakan synthesizer.

Liriknya menggambarkan Usher sedang merenungkan apa yang akan dia lakukan ketika ia mendapatkan seorang wanita ke dalam kamar tidurnya.

Lemme See memuncak di nomor 46 di Billboard Hot 100. Lagu tersebut juga mencapai nomor dua di tangga lagu Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.